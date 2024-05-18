Suspect slams cash register to floor, stealing over $200 in Daly City

(KRON) – A person was arrested after slamming a cash register to the floor several times and stealing more than $200, according to Daly City Police Department.

At 4:19 p.m. on May 8, Daly City police officers reported to the Serramonte Shopping Center’s Old Navy for a report of a robbery.

A cashier informed the police that while a customer handed her a $100 bill, she witnessed a suspect entering the store and staring at the $100 bill and the register. According to police, the suspect subsequently proceeded behind the counter and yanked the register. Police said the suspect threw the register on the ground several times. The register eventually broke open and the suspect stole $293.78 and fled the scene.

Officers detained the suspect in a nearby store. A witness to the incident confirmed the suspect’s identity to police.

The suspect was identified as a 46-year-old San Francisco resident. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail for robbery.

