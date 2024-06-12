We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Get DeWalt's bestselling drill for $99 (that's 45% off), plus more brand deals
Score top-of-the-line tools at rock-bottom prices, just in time for all your DIY projects.
Need to fill a vacancy in your toolkit? Now's the time to find fantastic deals on everything DeWalt. Drill? Bam, found one. Sander? Got that too. But the biggest savings? A cool $80 off the best-selling DeWalt Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit.
This powerful drill and driver kit is the most popular one on Amazon — and it's 45% off.
The screwdriver/drill tool might look compact, but it can drive up to 1,500 RPMs of power. The half-inch sleeve means you don't have to worry about it loosening its grip on a screw, either. Its embedded LED bulb helps illuminate low-light areas and, thanks to the included battery, it charges quickly. Did we mention it's the No. 1 bestselling drill on Amazon?
"Lightweight yet powerful," said one convert. "It's very handy and easy to use. The balance and grip make it a comfortable tool. ... I really like how easy it is to change the bits and how they lock into place. I have had other drills that slip, but not the DeWalt!"
Other DeWalt deals
With an output of 100 cubic feet of air per minute, this blower is like holding a windstorm in your hand. It has three different speeds to pick from, as well as a variable speed trigger for making adjustments on the fly. Put the rake aside — this gadget can handle those leaves. It's currently over 40% off.
Keep this top-selling inflator with you and never worry about a flat tire again. It's compact enough to stash in the trunk without hogging too much space.
When you need more precise cuts than a table saw can handle, this popular gadget is the kind of router (no, not the one that powers your internet) you'll want to invest in. This No. 1 bestseller is 25% off.
Save nearly 50% on this device that will have you effortlessly sanding rough surfaces until they're smooth as velvet.
If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping on any of these tools, of course.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
