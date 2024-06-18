Justin Timberlake arrested on DWI charge in the Hamptons, released without bail

Justin Timberlake has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to multiple reports. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday in the Hamptons and is accused of driving while intoxicated, Yahoo Entertainment confirmed with Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

The “SexyBack” singer was arraigned and released without bail. A spokesperson for Timberlake has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

🚨 What just happened

On Tuesday, the Sag Harbor Police Department released a formal statement sharing details of Timberlake's arrest hours earlier. At 12:37 a.m., the musician was driving a BMW when officers observed him "failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel."

"A traffic stop was initiated by a police officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," the statement read. The "No Angels" singer was "was placed under arrest, processed and held overnight for morning arraignment."

Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court at 9:30 a.m.

A DA spokesperson also confirmed to Yahoo that Timberlake was arrested "for driving while intoxicated."

"He was arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released on his own recognizance. At this time, we have no further comment," a DA spokesperson said in a statement.

Timberlake dined at the American Hotel on Monday night, according to People. He was headed to a friend's home when he was pulled over. He was handcuffed for the hearing, according to the outlet. He was released on bail. His next court date is July 26.

Attorney Ed Burke, who is representing the singer, told Us Weekly "the charge was a single count because he refused the breath test."

"Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane," he added.

Timberlake was photographed leaving court — wearing jeans, a graphic T-shirt, short-sleeve button-down shirt and a cap. He was accompanied by his attorney as well as two other individuals, according to People. The outlet noted that his wife, Jessica Biel, was not present.

The Hamptons are on New York’s Long Island and serve as a summer playground for the rich and famous.

🎤 Currently on tour

Timberlake is currently on the road with his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour.” Over the weekend, he performed in Tampa and Miami. This weekend, he has two shows in Chicago, followed by two in New York City on June 25 and 26.

Timberlake’s wife Biel has been in New York City shooting the Amazon series The Better Sister. On Monday night, she was shooting in Central Park. Biel posted a Father’s Day tribute to Timberlake, with whom she shares two children, the day before.

This is a breaking news story…