Springfield Memorial Hospital has a new president and CEO. What to know

Jay Roszhart will become the president and CEO of Springfield Memorial Hospital, Memorial Health confirmed earlier this week.

Roszhart is currently the president of Memorial Health Ambulatory Group.

He will start his new position July 1.

That comes as Chuck Callahan exits as president of Memorial Health Hospital Group and CEO of Springfield Memorial.

Angie Muhs, a spokeswoman for Memorial Health, said employees were informed that Callahan and Dr. Raj Govindaiah, senior vice president and chief physician executive, had notified executives of their intention to leave Memorial Health "to pursue other professional opportunities."

Both Callahan and Govindaiah are leaving June 30.

Kevin England, Memorial Health's senior vice president and chief administrative officer who will become its president in July, said he was excited for Roszhart, calling him "a dynamic, experienced leader in the health system."

Roszhart began his career at Memorial in 2009 as an administrative fellow, though he worked at the hospital while in high school and college. He previously working for BJC Medical Group in St. Louis while obtaining a master's degree in healthcare administration from the Saint Louis University School of Public Health.

Roszhart earned a bachelor of science degree in molecular and cellular biology from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

