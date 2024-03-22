President, CEO of Springfield hospital to retire next year. Here's who will replace him

Memorial Health president and chief executive officer Ed Curtis will be stepping down next year with Kevin England, the health system's senior vice president and chief administrative officer, taking over.

England will become Memorial Health's president in July. He will report directly to Curtis and is expected to be named president and CEO within a year, when Curtis retires.

A Springfield native, Curtis spent his entire career with the health system, starting out as a register nurse at Springfield Memorial Hospital, then known as Memorial Medical Center, in 1975.

Ed Curtis

Curtis became the president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2008, succeeding Robert Clarke. Curtis had been the senior vice president and chief operating officer of the health system before taking over the top spot.

The Memorial Health board of directors approved the plan.

Memorial Health operates five hospitals located in Decatur, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Springfield and Taylorville, as well as 70 primary care, urgent care and specialty care clinics; behavioral health services; and home health services. It is based in Springfield.

“One of Memorial Health’s greatest strengths is the stability and the continuity of our leadership,” Curtis said, in a news release. “Throughout our history, we have created succession plans to ensure that leadership transitions are as seamless as possible. This succession plan marks the beginning of a new chapter for Memorial, and I look forward to working with Kevin to ensure we continue to fulfill our mission for many years to come.”

Kevin England

England has spent 35 years with Memorial Health. He began his leadership career as director of clinical resource management at Memorial Medical Center and went on to oversee a wide range of clinical areas as well as business development functions.

He graduated from the University of Illinois Springfield with a bachelor of arts degree in management and from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a master’s degree in business administration. He is a member of the board of trustees for the Springfield YMCA and served on the board of directors of the Central Illinois Community Blood Center (now ImpactLife) for 14 years, 12 of those years as board chair.

“This is a time of rapid change in the field of health care, and Memorial is well-positioned to meet the challenges of the future thanks to our tradition of strong, visionary leadership,” England said. “It’s an honor to be chosen to carry that tradition forward.”

Michael Aiello, chair of the board of directors, said that England exemplified the qualities the board is seeking in a leader.

“Kevin has shown a strong commitment to Memorial and our communities over the years,” Aiello said. “We believe his leadership, vision and deep understanding of the organization’s culture make him the ideal person to guide Memorial in the coming years.”

