'My dream as a teacher died.' Springfield teachers continue to express concern over safety

After a parade of current and former School District 186 teachers at Monday's board of education meeting talked about verbal and physical threats they have heard and experienced personally in their schools, Douglas Prep teacher Emelie Cherrone produced a sign.

"This is what my child," Cherrone said, "would say to me many times for quite a while. It says 'Have a good day, Mom. Don't get punched in the head today.'

"My seven-year-old shouldn't have to worry about my safety and neither should I."

District 186 teacher Emelie Cherrone holds up a sign during a board of education meeting on May 20, 2024, in Springfield. Several teachers addressed safety in the classroom during the meeting.

Monday's public session was the second straight time teachers have aired out grievances about safety across the district to school board members.

On May 17, more than two dozen Grant Middle School called off work, after Superintendent Jennifer Gill and several cabinet members met with them the day before.

Gill planned meeting with Grant's staff again Tuesday.

Rachel McMillan, a former teacher with Springfield School District 186, speaks at the board of education meeting on May 20, 2024.

Last week, Gill met with Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves and Illinois Education Association Uniserv Director Sean Burns.

That led to Gill producing an open letter to teachers about suggesting forming a joint commission to talk about student behavior, consequences for behavior and needed next steps.

Mike Anderson, a special education teacher at Lanphier High School, said in public session that he does not feel safe there on a daily basis.

Anderson said one student went on a verbal diatribe against him when he asked the student to take ear buds out. Another student, he added, made "finger gun motions" at him.

Rachel McMillan, a former Grant teacher, said daily swearing, bullying, verbal threats and taunts took a toll on her and she ended up leaving the district in May 2023.

"I became bruised, scraped and exhausted," McMillan said. "It broke me. My dream as a teacher died."

Afterwards, Gill admitted she "hated hearing everything tonight. Teachers speaking their truth is never going to be pushed under the rug."

She said any solutions to better behavior in school would have to come in unison.

"I have to do it in partnership with the staff, with the teachers, with union, with community and most importantly with families so they can help us say that school is a sacred place and make sure that we make it a place that is safe and welcoming and inviting everyday," she said. "If we don't have a collaborative spirit, I don't we're going to make the changes we need to make."

With regards to placing students in alternative programming, Gill's letter suggested the creation of a program for an eighth grade at Springfield Learning Academy before the 2024-25 school year.

It also called for construction improvements at Lawrence Education Center at First and Laurel streets so the district can move alternative programming from Douglas Prep there.

Graves, addressing the school board Monday, said he was appreciative of Gill's effort but employees "cannot shoulder the burden of another year (like this one).

"A legitimate and top-notch education cannot be had in the midst of chaos, violence, anxiety and disorder."

Gill added that community and faith-based partners should also be brought to the table for discussions on the matter.

"We're ready to rise up. We're ready to have conversations. We're ready to come up with concrete solution to the situations we're facing," Gill said. "District 186 is strong and we're going to be at the table working through these issues.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield teachers continue to express concerns over classroom safety