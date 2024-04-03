Spring elections 2024: Results for Fox Valley-area school board races and referendums

Fox Cities residents braved an early spring snowstorm to vote in school board races and referendums on Tuesday.

Some of them even cast their ballots in the late afternoon, when the snow was falling thick and fast. On her way into a polling station at the Whiting Boathouse on Doty Island, Neenah resident Lydia Rhoads said she went to vote for school board candidates because "even though they're ignored, it's really important to vote in local elections."

Fox Cities resident vote in school board races in Neenah, Kimberly and Kaukauna; referendums in Freedom and Seymour

School boards in Neenah, Kimberly and Kaukauna had contested races. Meanwhile, in Seymour and Freedom, voters weighed one referendum question for each school district. Seymour Community Schools asked to access $15 million in operational funds above the revenue limit, while Freedom Area School District asked for $62.5 million in capital funds to improve the middle and high school building.

Here are the unofficial results for each school district's election, according to reports from Winnebago and Outagamie Counties.

Epley, Corrigan and Garcia Franz win seats on Neenah school board in tight race

In a contentious school board election — the only one in the Valley that went to a primary in February — six candidates ran for three open seats on the Neenah Board of Education.

Incumbent Brian Epley ran against challengers Jeb Pfeifle, Roxanne Schwandt-Knutson, Alex Corrigan, Susan Garcia Franz and Chari Long. Incumbent Kristian Sahr and challenger Tom Hanby were eliminated in the primary, while incumbent Brian Williams didn't seek reelection.

The race was close, with only 200 votes separating Corrigan and Garcia Franz from the next-highest vote-getter, Schwandt-Knutson.

Here are the vote totals:

Jeb Pfeifle: 3,466

Roxanne Schwandt-Knutson: 3,572

Brian Epley (i): 4,218*

Alex Corrigan: 3,772*

Susan Garcia Franz: 3,772*

Chari Long: 3,485

Incumbents Karl and Feistel narrowly hold onto Kaukauna school board seats

Four candidates ran for two open seats on the Kaukauna Board of Education. Incumbents Josh Karl and Sally Jo Feistel held off challengers Mike Campbell and Samantha Hoffer to retain their school board seats, according to unofficial results from Outagamie County.

Here are the vote totals:

Josh Karl (i): 1,901*

Mike Campbell: 1,598

Samantha Hoffer: 1,502

Sally Jo Feistel (i): 1,657*

Ebben, Pribbenow and Van Thiel win seats on Kimberly school board

Four candidates ran for three open seats on the Kimberly Board of Education. Incumbents Ammie Ebben and Mary Valentyn Pribbenow along with challenger Carrie Van Thiel defeated Jessica Bowden. Incumbent Brad Siebers did not seek reelection, according to unofficial results from Outagamie County.

Here are the vote totals:

Ammie Ebben (i): 1,718*

Mary Valentyn Pribbenow (i): 1,685*

Carrie Van Thiel: 1,724*

Jessica Bowden: 840

Freedom capital referendum successful, allows district to raise funds for improvements

Voters within the boundaries of the Freedom Area School District were asked whether or not to approve a capital referendum in order to improve and renovate the middle and high school building.

Ultimately, voters chose to approve the referendum in a close race. In a news release, Superintendent Jill Mussett thanked the community "with heartfelt gratitude" for their support. School board president Tom Harke also said the project would begin the design phase "immediately." The district hopes to complete the improvements by December 2026.

The referendum text reads:

"Shall the Freedom Area School District, Outagamie County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $62,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: construction of additions and/or renovations at the Middle-High School, including for technical education, music education, classrooms/labs, safety improvements, a cafeteria/kitchen and a fitness center; construction of a greenhouse for agriculture education; district-wide capital maintenance and site improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?"

Here are the unofficial results, according to Outagamie County:

Yes: 1,916*

No: 1,228

Seymour operational referendum for $15 million passes by a hair

Seymour Community Schools voters approved $15 million in operational funds over the next year. The district said the referendum would not raise the mill rate, but would allow the district to access funds above the revenue limit.

According to Outagamie County's unofficial results, the referendum passed by only 40 votes.

The referendum text reads:

"Shall the Seymour Community School District, Outagamie and Shawano Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $3,800,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, by $5,200,000 for the 2025-2026 school year, and by $6,000,000 for the 2026-2027 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses, including expenses related to staffing and to maintain programs and services?"

Here are the unofficial results, according to Outagamie County:

Yes: 1,166*

No: 1,126

