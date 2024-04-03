Fox Cities election roundup: Grand Chute voters retain Gehring, oust Ings

The voter turnout in Grand Chute, shown here at the Town Hall, was steady Tuesday but less than Town Clerk Kayla Raatz had expected.

APPLETON — Voters had their say Tuesday in deciding 45 contested races for local government leaders and representatives in the greater Fox Cities.

Activity at the polls was manageable throughout the day as voters cast their ballots following a barrage of political campaigning, media coverage and candidate forums that were omnipresent during the past three months.

"It's not been overwhelming for a spring election," Neenah City Clerk Char Nagel told The Post-Crescent after eight hours of voting. "There's not really lines. Two people come in, and two people go out. That type of thing."

Similarly, Grand Chute Town Clerk Kayla Raatz described the voter turnout as steady but less than she had anticipated.

By the numbers: Appleton-area election results

Here's a summary of what happened in the nonpartisan election.

Grand Chute Town Board: Gehring, Bantes win seats

Voters reelected Town Supervisor Brad Gehring but ousted Town Supervisor Jeff Ings in Tuesday's nonpartisan election.

Gehring defeated challenger Ron Torrance for town supervisory seat No. 4. Gehring received 58.5% of the votes, according to unofficial results, to earn his third two-year term on the Town Board. He also defeated Torrance in the 2022 election.

During the election campaign, Torrance aligned himself with the 2023 decision by the Town Board to eliminate special assessments for road improvements. Gehring was the lone vote against the move. Gehring acknowledged the hardships created by special assessments, but rather than eliminate them, he favored establishing a cap on special assessments.

Challenger Tim Bantes defeated Ings for town supervisory seat No. 2. Bantes collected 51.4% of the votes to earn his first two-year term on the board.

Bantes, the town's former fire chief, lost to incumbent Ron Wolff last year. During the election campaign, Bantes was critical of the division and rancor that have entangled the board in the past two years, resulting in several lawsuits and ethics complaints.

One of the ethics complaints was filed against Ings by Grand Chute resident Connie Raether.

Ings contended the complaint is frivolous and politically motivated. He has served on the board since 2020 and voted with the majority of the board last year to eliminate special assessments for road improvements.

Stanley Sielaff and Sharon Sielaff vote Tuesday at the Grand Chute Town Hall.

Appleton council: Voters select Smith, Croatt in districts 4 and 14

In District 4, newcomer Martyn Smith, a Lawrence University professor, defeated businessman Virgil Van Asten for a two-year term on the Common Council.

In District 14, incumbent Christopher Croatt outdistanced challenger Everett O'Malley to win his eighth two-year term on the council.

Buchanan Town Board: Knuppel, Meyer elected

Incumbent Paul Knuppel was reelected to a second two-year term on the Town Board. He collected 698 votes to defeat challenger Jennifer Rottier, who received 645.

Tom Meyer defeated former Town Board Chair Greg Sprangers to win a seat on the Town Board. Meyer received 716 votes to Spranger's 636.

Calumet County Board: Emily oight wins reelection

In District 3, board member Emily Voight secured her seat against former County Board member Mark Gabriel.

Fox Crossing Village Board: Greg Ziegler retains position

Incumbent Greg Ziegler held off challenger Nicholas Gebert to secure another two-year term as village trustee.

Ziegler also defeated Gebert in the 2022 election for village trustee and in the 2012 and 2016 elections for town of Menasha supervisor.

Kaukauna city attorney: Voters elect challenger Timothy Greenwood

Challenger Timothy Greenwood won a two-year term as Kaukauna city attorney over incumbent Kevin Davidson.

Kaukauna council: Jennie Eggleston secures reelection

Incumbent Jennie Eggleston defeated challenger and Republican spokesperson Will Terry for a two-year seat on the council.

Menasha council: Voters reelect Eisenach and Ropella

In District 2, incumbent Rosita Eisenach defeated challenger Sandra Dabill Taylor to earn a second two-year term on the Common Council.

In District 8, incumbent Randy Ropella beat challenger Josh School to earn a fourth two-year term on the council. Ropella also defeated School in the 2022 election.

Menasha mayor: Hammond edges Nichols to make history

Austin Hammond defeated Rebecca Nichols to become the youngest mayor in Menasha’s history.

He is 26, besting former Mayor Joe Laux, who was 31 when he was elected in 1988.

Hammond defeated Rebecca Nichols by 102 votes, according to unofficial results, to earn a four-year term in office.

Poll workers check the IDs of voters Tuesday at the Whiting Boathouse in Neenah.

Neenah council: Mark Ellis and William Pollnow Jr. return to office

In District 1, former Common Council member Mark Ellis defeated Kristen Sandvick for a three-year term in office. Ellis last served on the council 26 years ago.

In District 3, former council member William Pollnow Jr. narrowly outpaced newcomer Jeffrey Linski for a three-year term. Pollnow served on the council from 2012 to 2018, when he lived in District 1.

Outagamie County Board: Voters elect newcomers Heiser, Mitchel

In District 10, Incumbent Christine Lamers secured her spot on the County Board over challenger Tom Mischler.

In District 14, Incumbent Tim Hermes secured his second term on the County Board, defeating newcomer Paul Cooney.

Cathy Spears defeated Mike Thomas in a rematch for the District 18 seat on the board. The two faced each other in 2022 where Spears defeated Thomas also.

In District 19, voters elected newcomer Jayme Heiser for a two-year seat on the board over incumbent Chad Cooke.

In District 20, challenger Mark Mitchel won against incumbent Joe Santonato.

In District 26, Incumbent Sarah Weinburg won reelection against challenger June Johnson Tuesday.

Contact Duke Behnke at 920-993-7176 or dbehnke@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DukeBehnke.

Contact Sophia Voight at svoight@postcrescent.com. Follow her on Twitter at @sophia_voight.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Fox Cities election roundup: Grand Chute voters elect Gehring, Bantes