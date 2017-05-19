ScootinAmerica - Eight Veterans to Receive Free Harleys

Harley-Davidson has joined Adam Sandoval, founder of ScootinAmerica, an initiative that focuses on giving back to our military members, to launch MISSION: "THANK YOU”. The project began this morning at San Diego Harley-Davidson, in conjunction with the Wounded Warrior Project, to honor veteran Shane Kruchten with a new Harley-Davidson.

Kruchten is the first of eight honorees who will get bikes this year. Sandoval is asking every American to nominate a military member - past or present - who has dedicated his or her life to protecting our freedom by submitting their story of sacrifice, strength and courage of service. His cross-country MISSION: “THANK YOU” aims to thank those who have served, and are serving, to protect our freedom by giving away eight Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Based on America's nominations, Sandoval will make seven stops along his cross-country journey to give away the new motorcycles. Follow the mission on AdamSandovalRides.com or follow Adam’s journey on Facebook or Twitter.

Along with MISSION: “THANK YOU,” Harley-Davidson offers the H-D Riding Academy New Rider Course to all current and former U.S. military personnel and first responders (law enforcement, fire, and EMS) and their spouses for just $99. H-D can also provide free motorcycle storage for deployed military personnel. Additionally, Operation Extend the Ride extends the factory warranty for the number of days deployed to account for the balance of the remaining warranty period.