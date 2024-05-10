Girlfriend of slain surfer found in Mexico shares voice message he left her

Days after Australian surfer Callum Robinson, his brother Jake Robinson and his friend Jack Carter Rhoad were discovered dead in Baja California, Mexico, Callum’s girlfriend, Emily Horwath, is speaking out.

Over the last several days, Horwath has been using social media to memorialize her beloved Callum. “For holidays/birthdays, Cal and I always bought each other experience that we could share together. For Christmas, he gifted me a bridge climb and zip line,” she wrote alongside a video of the two of them zip lining.

Callum Robinson’s girlfriend, Emily Horwath, has shared several photos and videos of the slain surfer after his death.

“Knowing my fear of heights he always tried to push me outside of my comfort to enjoy things I would never do on my own.”

Horwath said her “heart is shattered into a million pieces,” after learning about Callum’s death. “I don’t have the words right now.”

“You are one of one. I will love you forever,” she continued before sharing a voice message she received from Callum, which she says she will play “on repeat.”

“Happy Tuesday. Good morning. It’s 11:11 and I’m just thinking about you. Just wanted to drop you a quick message and say, hello, baby,” Callum says in the voice message. “Hope you’re having a phenomenal start to your day. I’m sensing a big grin on your face for some reason today. I hope you’re full of positivity and smiles. Cheers baby. Miss ya.”

Emily Horwath shared an emotional voice message Callum Robinson left her.

Alongside his words, she wrote, “That’s exactly who you were. Positivity and smiles.”

According to E! News, Callum Robinson, Jake Robinson, Rhoad and an unnamed fourth victim were discovered on May 5 in “a deep well not far from their campsite,” authorities said.

The three men were found with gunshot wounds to the head, Ensenada medical examiner’s office told NBC News. Prosecutors said they were killed during a carjacking, the outlet reported.

A suspect has been indicted on charges of “forced disappearance,” CNN reports.