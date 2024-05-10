Tractor-trailer hauling 15 million bees crashes on New England highway

A tractor-trailer hauling millions of bees crashed on a major New England highway on Thursday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Clinton, Maine, around 7 p.m. found a tractor-trailer filled with about 15 million bees resting on its side in the grass on the side of the highway, according to Maine State Police.

“The bees were mostly contained, and the goal was to save them,” state police said in a statement.

The driver, who was hospitalized with complaints of pain, was headed to Washington County where the bees were to pollinate blueberry fields.

State police noted that the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry was called to the scene to assist with the emergency response.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

