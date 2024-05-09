Will Trump be found guilty in his NY criminal trial? Poll reveals what voters believe

Most Americans believe former President Donald Trump’s “hush money” trial — the first-ever criminal trial against an ex-president — will end in at least one guilty verdict, according to new polling.

Nearly two-thirds of U.S. voters, 65%, believe Trump will be convicted on some charges in the trial, which is currently underway in New York City, according to a May 7 Suffolk University/USA Today poll.

The poll, conducted from April 30 to May 3, sampled 1,000 registered voters from all 50 states and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

More politics news

→ Trump is now selling Bibles — but he’s not the first president with holy books for sale

→ Biden isn’t alone with his age concerns. Here’s how past presidents dealt with aging

In the poll, half of respondents said they believed Trump will be found guilty only on some of the counts, while 15% said they believed he would be convicted on all counts.

On the other hand, around a quarter of respondents, 23%, said they believed he would be found not guilty on all counts, while 10% were unsure.

Additionally, 44% of respondents said they believed the trial — which began on April 15 — has not been fair, while 39% said they believed it was fair.

This question largely divided respondents along partisan lines, with 76% of Democrats claiming the trial is fair and 80% of Republicans claiming it is unfair.

Independents were split down the middle, with 37% saying Trump is receiving a fair trial and 37% saying he is not.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, faces 34 counts of allegedly falsifying business records to cover up a payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

Trump has maintained his innocence, calling the trial a “witch hunt” orchestrated by President Joe Biden’s administration.

RFK Jr. wants to debate Biden, Trump. But just how rare is a 3-way presidential debate?

What are Trump and Biden’s biggest weaknesses? Poll reveals what Americans think

Trump is held in contempt of court — a punishment only one other president faced