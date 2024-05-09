Lawler calls for Roy, Massie to be ‘immediately removed’ from Rules Committee

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) called for Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) to be “immediately removed” from their powerful spots on the Rules Committee after they voted with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday to advance her effort to oust Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Ga.) from his post.

Greene’s effort to force a vote on the motion to vacate Wednesday ultimately failed when Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise (La.) countered with a motion to table her resolution adopted by an overwhelming bipartisan majority, with a vote of 359-43.

Only 11 Republicans, including Roy and Massie, supported Greene’s effort to move forward with the vote.

Lawler now says they should face consequences.

“From my vantage point, as I’ve said repeatedly, people need to be held accountable. Whether you’re talking about committee assignments, you have two members, Chip Roy and Thomas Massie on the Rules Committee, who should be immediately removed. I’ve said that for weeks,” Lawler said Wednesday, speaking to reporters on the Capitol steps after Wednesday’s vote.

“People who engage in this type of behavior, the Steering Committee and the conference should take action on their committee assignments,” Lawler continued. “I’ve said that before, going back to last fall.”

One of the concessions that former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made in January 2023 — during the four-day-long saga when he negotiated with members to gain their support — was to place three hard-line conservatives, including Roy and Massie, on the Rules Committee.

The House Rules Committee gets final say over legislation before it heads to the floor, giving the lawmakers tremendous power to determine what bills are considered and under what conditions. Usually, close allies of the Speaker are on the Rules Committee.

Even though McCarthy has since been ousted from his post as Speaker, Roy and Massie have retained their coveted spots on the committee.

“We’ve obviously had a situation all during the entire time of the 118th Congress where we have members who have continually undermined the majority,” Lawler said. “So, this is not a new phenomenon that we’re dealing with unfortunately.”

“I don’t think it changes anything,” he said, adding that “hopefully, it strengthens everybody’s resolve” to pursue consequences.

“You need to have consequences for actions, whether you’re talking about the student protesters on college campuses, whether you’re talking about criminals in major cities, or whether you’re talking about actions that undermine a majority in Congress,” Lawler said. “You need to have consequences for actions.”

Filip Timotija contributed reporting.

