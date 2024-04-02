SC man rams FBI field office in Atlanta with vehicle, officials say. Here’s what we know

A man suspected of ramming a gate at the FBI field office in Atlanta lives in Greenville and did not have any weapons in his car, an FBI spokeswoman said.

Jenna Sellitto, FBI spokesperson, said the scene was cleared Monday and no weapons were found. FBI investigators do not know why the gate was rammed, she said.

The FBI identified the suspect as Ervin Lee Bolling, a Navy veteran.

A man named Ervin Bolling, identified as a Navy veteran, is listed on the Bankers Life website as an insurance agent in Greenville. The profile says he joined Bankers Life in 2018 and has an associate’s degree from Coastline Community College. The college is located in Fountain Valley, California.

He is married with three children.

A Bankers Life representative could not be reached for comment.