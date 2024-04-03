This $10 outlet extender solves the problem of 'too many devices, not enough space' — grab it while it's 50% off

So many power outlets suffer from outdated designs that just don't work efficiently with modern devices. You either lose multiple outlets because you plug in one clunky adapter, or you don't have the space you need to keep everything connected. The Qinliaf 5-Outlet Extender offers a streamlined solution to that problem, expanding a standard outlet from just two AC ports to five — and you get four USB ports too!

Why is this a good deal?

This outlet extender is already marked down by 50%, but the real benefit comes from how it gives you so much more usable outlet space than a standard wall outlet. It's also cheaper than power strips and takes up less space.

Why do I need this?

Think about your most-used devices. What shape are their power cords? If they block more than a single outlet when you plug them in (looking at you, Google smart devices and Apple laptops), then you need an extender like this to make full use of the outlet.

Not only does it provide more space, but it also has a surge-protection circuit to protect your devices from unexpected changes in power. The Qinliaf Extender also detects the kind of device plugged into it and provides the appropriate amount of power, preventing problems with over-voltage.

Too many gadgets? This outlet extender can keep them close by and powered up. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 52,000 people swear by this outlet extender. The Qinliaf extender "is much more advanced, attractive and powerful than any other I have tried," raved one fan. "It adds three additional full outlets to any plug, as well as three USB outlets and one USB-C outlet. Admittedly, I have not used the USB-C outlet yet, but I have chargers and cords plugged into pretty much all of the other outlets including an Amazon Echo, chargers for a tablet, iPad, cell phone and portable speaker."

Another user shared, "Tired of having my cords all over the floor, this surge protector was a great buy! This surge protector not only provides multiple outlets but also offers robust surge protection, ensuring your devices are shielded from power fluctuations. ... Don't compromise on the safety of your electronics; this surge protector is a reliable and essential investment for anyone looking to secure their devices and maintain peace of mind."

"Only small downside is the bright green 'working' light," said another shopper. "It's a bit bright for something right by my bed, and I wish it was red (easier on night vision) but at least it's not blue (harsh for sleeping) so overall quite satisfied."

