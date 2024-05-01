Advertisement

Columbia University protest photos: Police break up protest at Hamilton Hall

Yahoo News Photo Staff
·2 min read
NYPD officers in riot gear march onto Columbia University campus, where pro-Palestinian students are barricaded inside a building and have set up an encampment, in New York City on April 30, 2024. (Kena Betankur/AFP via Getty Images)

A large number of police officers descended on Hamilton Hall at Columbia University Tuesday night, where dozens of demonstrators had occupied the building as part of ongoing protests.

Tensions have flared at Columbia's Manhattan campus for the past two weeks, since students set up an pro-Palestinian encampment and began calls for the university to divest its support for Israel.

The situation intensified this week when protesters ignored a Monday deadline to disband and took control of Hamilton Hall early Tuesday. In a statement Tuesday night, Columbia University said:

"A little after 9 p.m. this evening, the NYPD arrived on campus at the University’s request. This decision was made to restore safety and order to our community.

We regret that protesters have chosen to escalate the situation through their actions. After the University learned overnight that Hamilton Hall had been occupied, vandalized, and blockaded, we were left with no choice. Columbia public safety personnel were forced out of the building, and a member of our facilities team was threatened. We will not risk the safety of our community or the potential for further escalation."

Below are scenes from the police response:

Protestors carry barricades as police maintain a cordon around Columbia University, where a building occupation and protest encampment had been set up in support of Palestinians, as other officers move into the campus, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City on April 30, 2024. (David Dee Delgado/Reuters)
Protestors carry barricades as police maintain a cordon around Columbia University.
A person wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh talks with police officers as the police maintain a cordon around Columbia University where students barricaded themselves as they continue to protest in support of Palestinians, despite orders from university officials to disband or face suspension, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City on April 30, 2024. (David Dee Delgado/Reuters)
A person spoke with police.
Police stand guard at Columbia University, where a building occupation and protest encampment had been set up in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City on April 30, 2024. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)
Police stood guard at Columbia University.
Police maintain a cordon around Columbia University where students barricaded themselves as they continue to protest in support of Palestinians, despite orders from university officials to disband or face suspension, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City on April 30, 2024. (David Dee Delgado/Reuters)
Police maintain a cordon around Columbia University.
Police stand guard near an encampment of protesters supporting Palestinians on the grounds of Columbia University, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City on April 30, 2024. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)
Police stood guard near an encampment of protesters.
NYPD officers in riot gear break into a building at Columbia University, where pro-Palestinian students are barricaded inside a building and have set up an encampment, in New York City on April 30, 2024. (Kena Betankur/AFP via Getty Images)
NYPD officers in riot gear entered Hamilton Hall in Columbia University.
NYPD officers in riot gear break into a building at Columbia University, where pro-Palestinian students are barricaded inside a building and have set up an encampment, in New York City on April 30, 2024. (Keta Betankur/AFP via Getty Images)
NYPD officers entered Hamilton Hall.
