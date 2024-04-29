Sacramento police investigating two crime scenes after man gunned down in Greenhaven

Sacramento police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed early Monday at an apartment complex in the city’s Greenhaven neighborhood.

Officers were called about 2:45 a.m. to 6200 block of Riverside Boulevard for reports that a man had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital, said Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

Investigators later determined the gunfire broke out four blocks away at the Colony House Apartments on the 900 block of Johnfer Way, Gamble said. Police set up two crime scenes: One where the victim’s vehicle had wound up and one where officers believe the shooting occurred.

A caller living on Johnfer Way reported to police that he saw a truck reversing out of the apartments moments after hearing a gunshot.

No suspects are in custody and police haven’t announced any description of the assailant.