Republicans need to value compromise over divisiveness

I'm about to mark my 51st year as an Indiana Republican, and I'm embarrassed about it. We've become a party led by a man facing more indictments than I can count and a divisive group of his minions that seems more excited about chaos than compromise.

As I've watched the political ads ad nauseam, a few thoughts have become actionable: First, any candidate bragging about being backed by or pledging fealty to a truth-challenged, soon-to-be convicted felon doesn't deserve my vote. Second, governors do not determine border policy; they are hired to govern the state. We have plenty of problems without injecting national political buzzwords into the mix.

Trump supporters wave signs during a rally for Republican candidate Mike Braun at Southport Fieldhouse on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.

Finally, our a state legislature ignores that a majority of its constituents who think women's health care should be a private matter between a woman and her doctor. This is a power grab and nothing more. I don't think our society needs to leap backward in time.

Saying someone "can work on both sides of the aisle" used to be a compliment. Compromise in government, and life, is how things get done. The chaos and divisiveness have to end. Voting for an unapologetic MAGA candidate is a vote for continuing dysfunctional government.

David Brinson lives in Fishers.

