This luxe Intex float has a removable canopy — and it's over 25% off: 'An absolute dream'

Way back in November or so, when that first chill hit and you found yourself sloshing to work in freezing rain, you might have regretted that you didn't make the most of Summer 2023 when it was here — didn't relax enough, didn't indulge enough, didn't put yourself first enough. Let's have no such remorse this year, OK? How? Canopy Island. No, that's not the name of a new reality show; it's the vehicle of your own personal summer showcase and aquatic escape. And whaddaya know? Intex's Canopy Inflatable Pool Float can now be yours for just $97, down from its usual $130. Dive in and grab one!

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Now's a great time to bring home Intex's Canopy Inflatable Pool Float while it's 26% off. Suitable for two adults or a few kids (it has a 440-lb weight capacity), this float is sure to provide hours of entertainment this summer.

Why do I need this? 🤔

What's a canopy island? Let's say it is to your everyday, average pool float what the French Riviera is to Myrtle Beach. Inflatable in minutes (via two separate air chambers, for safety and stability), Intex's standard bearer is built for total relaxation. This float also features a backrest, a fabric sun shade and a mesh back panel to make sure your blissful afternoon is punctuated by the occasional refreshing breeze.

It also features two cup holders and measures a generous 78.5 × 59 inches, more than enough for two people. But we say this baby is just for you! You've been a good parent/friend/significant other all year round; this is your oasis, your reward for ... all that time you spent doing stuff that you'd rather not have done. Resolve to make this the summer when you treat yourself— to comfort, luxury and style.

Catch some rays or hang in the shade — both are possible with Intex's Canopy Island. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Whether you've got a backyard pool, summer share house or lake vacay in your near future, don't experience them without one of these. Over 2,800 Amazon shoppers have given this float five stars, and others are taking their lead — more than 900 have been bought in the last month alone.

Pros 👍

"I love this float so much!" testified one of them. "It feels like being on a tropical vacation. It is so relaxing. I use it for reading, relaxing, etc. I stay dry on it, even when others are swimming around me."

"Wow!" said another. "This pool lounger is an absolute dream! We absolutely love it. It is comfortable and easy to put together. Would definitely recommend."

Another pleased reviewer has dubbed her float "Mom Island." They added: "I don't have a very large pool and this takes up a good deal of premium pool space, and I care not one bit. I hop onto it with my towel, beer and book and it's like a little vacay right in my little ... backyard. I have made rules about it, like 'You may not speak to the mom while she is on Mom Island — go ask your father ..."

Cons 👎

While some shoppers found a few downsides, they weren't dealbreakers for most.

One reviewer called the float the "perfect lounger" but said, "First, they should really put a few water drains/holes in the back where the round seat area meets the back support area. Water gets trapped on the float and then you're sitting in a pool of body-temperature water — not ideal. Second, the cup holders aren't that big. I can fit a can but not a can in a coozie, which is really a must in the warm summer weather."

Another shopper pointed out that "the cup holders are in an idiotic location. Anytime a person gets on or off, the cup holders (and whatever drink you have in there) is going to dip into the water."

A few other reviewers said they wish that the float came with assembly instructions. One wrote: " I wish there were directions for assembly because I'm sure I didn't insert the rods correctly for the canopy."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

