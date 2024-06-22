Walmart's 25+ best deals this weekend: Bissell, HP, Beautiful and more

Well, it's been nearly two whole days since the solstice, so ... how's your summer going?! We just want to make sure that you make maximum use of — have maximum fun during — these long, sunny days. Speaking of seizing the day: If you're reading this, you're clearly a Walmart fan, so you should know that you have until this Sunday, 6/23, to bask in the marvelous markdowns of Walmart+ Week. However, do not let that distract you from this weekend's bounty of boffo deals (which do not require a Walmart+ membership ... though, really, you ought to get one). Like what? Like $240 off an HP laptop with Windows 11 (just $279!), 80% off a pair of stunning gold-plated earrings ($50!) and a 10-piece cookware ensemble for just $70 (down from $299!). Intrigued? You should be! But that's just a taste; we'll leave it to you to scroll on and dig in — trust us, there are treats galore in store! But don't stay too long: Splashing and sunning and cocktail sipping await!

Yahoo reader faves

Walmart Yahhu Mini Chainsaw $43 $230 Save $187 A little less Leatherface and a little more Polly Pocket, this compact cutie packs quite a punch. It's battery-powered, so you can take it to the farthest reaches of your backyard, and it can slay wayward branches and spindly overgrown trees with ease. $43 at Walmart

Walmart Szrsth Solar Outdoor Lights, 2-Pack $30 $100 Save $70 These solar lights are equipped with sensors that'll automatically turn 'em on when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark and can't see a thing. Plus, they'll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over, and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There's no need for chargers or batteries; the sun will juice them up all day long. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Bissell PowerForce Helix Bagless Upright Vacuum $59 $79 Save $20 Don't let this vac's light weight fool you — it's a cleaning powerhouse, whooshing up embedded dirt, dust and debris from every surface in your home with what we imagine would be a smile on its face. Its Helix dirt separation system helps keep filters fresh and new for longer, and five height settings allow cleaning on almost any surface. $59 at Walmart

Tried-and-tested products

Walmart Baseus MA10 Wireless Earbuds $30 $40 Save $10 AirPods aren't the only path to enjoying quality audio — just ask our intrepid reviewer: "I'm no audiophile, but I've tested a lot of earbuds. Color me impressed: The Bowie MA10s produce rich and well-balanced sound, maybe not quite as full-bodied as AirPods, but extremely good overall. ... They may not rival AirPods in terms of noise-canceling power or phone-call quality, but they sound great and promise even better battery life." $30 at Walmart

Walmart Rubbermaid Power Scrubber $17 $25 Save $8 Our reviewer wrote of the viral-favorite super-scrubber, "It's conveniently water-resistant, with a small brush head that is designed to fit into tight corners and small spaces — think grout lines, faucets, window edges, tire crevices. ... Now that I've seen the wonders the Rubbermaid Reveal can work on stained grout, I'll be using it for pretty much any cleaning chore involving scrubbing." $17 at Walmart

Walmart Joymoop Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set $33 $59 Save $26 A good mop is hard to find — thankfully, we took care of the legwork (and dirty work) for you. "I loved how the mop goes through a slot in the clean-water chamber to capture excess moisture," shared a Yahoo staff member. "The rectangular mop head also easily gets into corners that are otherwise hard to reach. Because the Joymoop doesn't get sopping wet, you don't need as many passes to clean up messes, and it doesn't take long for floors to air out afterward." $33 at Walmart

Bestsellers

Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $88 $102 Save $14 At under 10 pounds, this longtime fan fave is lightweight and easy to carry yet still handles messes like a full-size machine. Its small size makes it easy to store away where no one will see. A best friend to pet owners, this cleaner will even remove odors too. $88 at Walmart

Walmart Expert Grill 3 Burner Propane Gas Grill $96 $107 Save $11 Get your grill on in style this summer for under $100! This easy-setup model features 27,000 total BTUs of heating energy and 450 square inches of total cooking space, so you can get a whole meal sizzling in no time. A removable grease tray funnels away any drippings, and two side shelves offer plenty of space for food prep. $96 at Walmart

Walmart Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV $258 $298 Save $40 Ready to dive into some blockbusters? How about watching some summer baseball? If you're still not rocking a sufficiently brilliant set, let us introduce you to this Hisense 58-inch 4K Smart TV. This set has high-def picture quality and comes with a Google Assistant button on the remote to help you find and stream thousands of movies and shows. $258 at Walmart

On rare sale

Walmart HP 14-Inch Laptop $279 $519 Save $240 With 8GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage and a battery that can deliver up to 10 hours of work, play or time-killing on a single charge, this laptop is ideal for everyday use. A slim profile and a weight of only a few pounds make it superb for stuffing into a backpack or shoulder bag if you're working on the go. $279 at Walmart

Walmart iRobot Roomba i4+ Robot Vacuum $349 $466 Save $117 This top-rated Roomba is extra-slim at 3.6 inches and quieter than an upright vacuum. Since it’s so svelte, it gets all those hard-to-reach spots under couches and dressers without having to wait for you to move around all your furniture. It also has laser sensors to avoid getting stuck on carpets, bumping into walls or falling down stairs. $349 at Walmart

Walmart Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker $129 $159 Save $30 The Vertuo Plus only has one button, so it's laughably easy to use, and the slim design can fit in small spaces (or on cluttered kitchen counters). It has automatic capsule ejection and storage, and the water tank is easy to fill. What else can you ask for when you're whipping up your morning brew? $129 at Walmart

70% off or more

Walmart Somer Flowy Drawstring Pants $13 $40 Save $27 Loose and lounge-worthy, these footloose faves are ideal for providing coverage while also adding some airiness for the summer heat. Pair them with a tee or tank to laze around the house, or a fitted blouse and sleek sandals to wear to the office. $13 at Walmart

Walmart Cate & Chloe Earrings Pack of 3 $50 $250 Save $200 Cate & Chloe is a popular brand at Walmart, thanks to its wildly affordable 18-karat white-gold-plated jewelry pieces, ideal for elevating any outfit even if you are on a budget. This trio includes three pairs of earrings — hoops, studs and danglers — all bedecked with brilliant Swarovski crystals and plated with real 18k white gold. $50 at Walmart

50% off or more

Walmart Funcid 5-Tier Vertical Garden $66 $140 Save $74 What's better than a garden? A tall, cascading garden — you can fit so much more in so much less space! Form meets function in this fetching showcase that's large enough to fit a plethora of plants, vegetables, herbs, flowers and more. It takes just 15 minutes to assemble, and each level can support 20 pounds of your fave flora. $66 at Walmart

TopVision Topvision TV Sound Bar $40 $100 Save $60 If you're using only your TV's built-in speakers for your audio, you're probably missing part of the story. A soundbar like this inexpensive option from TopVision will help fill in the audio gaps, giving you richer, fuller and clearer sound for a louder, more immersive listening experience than through your TV speakers alone. $40 at Walmart

$25 and under

Walmart Liba Plug-in Electric Bug Zapper $14 $26 Save $12 It's flying pest season — do you know where your bug zappers are? This handy plug-in model from Liba will help keep mosquitoes, fruit flies and other pests from buzzing around your head. There are no toxic chemicals involved, so you can rest assured that your family and pets will be totally unaffected by the zapper. The bugs, though, they'll be wiped out soon enough. $14 at Walmart

Walmart Clara Clark 4-Piece Sheet Set, Queen $25 $63 Save $38 If you want to feel like you're sleeping on bedding worthy of a luxe hotel, this four-piece sheet set will certainly get the job done. Nearly 10,000 shoppers have fallen in love with its double-brushed softness, and in addition to feeling cool and breathable (so long, night sweats!), these sheets are pill- and snag-resistant. Another plus? The deep-pocket design fits mattresses up to 16 inches high, so you won't have to worry about the corners flying off in the middle of the night. $25 at Walmart

Walmart Crocs Unisex Baya Slide Sandals $24 $35 Save $11 Crocs are a great option for summer, since they're made from supportive Croslite foam — which quickly sheds water whether your tootsies are wet from the sprinkler or just a little sweaty (we won't judge). These slide sandals in particular are designed to ensure maximum comfort, so you can easily wear these all day, whether you're checking off your to-do list or hanging at the beach. $24 at Walmart

Cheaper than Amazon

Walmart Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $70 $299 Save $229 This 10-piece set of nonstick cookware is made from white granite, ensuring that its nonstick surface is PFOA-free and safe for the whole family. The set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 2.3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.3-quart casserole with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with a lid, plus a stainless steel steamer — all for more than 70% off the regular price. $70 at Walmart

Walmart Renpho HEPA Air Purifier $68 $200 Save $132 With these balmy days comes the onslaught of outdoor allergies — so make sure you keep your indoor air irritant-free with a quality purifier like this small-but-mighty favorite from Renpho. It'll suck out allergens like pollen and dust from the air, as well as filter kitchen cooking fumes, smoke smells and more. $68 at Walmart

Only at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Skillet $50 $59 Save $9 This electric nonstick skillet can sauté, steam, simmer, slow cook and more, with five separate heat options to cook with and an additional stainless steel steam rack. There's also a cast aluminum extender on deck to give it up to 40% extra depth, taking it from 5- to 7-quart capacity. It also has an upright lid rest to help you avoid making a total mess on your countertop — talk about handy! $50 at Walmart

Athletic Works Athletic Works Comfort Lace Up Sneaker $7 $23 Save $16 These cushy kicks are made with a breathable mesh and have a memory foam insole, so you'll stay perfectly comfy in them for hours. "As a teacher who is on my feet all day, the need for comfortable and supportive shoes is important," shared a 5-star reviewer. "Last year I paid $100 for specialized arch support shoes and these actually feel better on my feet!" $7 at Walmart

