I have dry skin 24/7, and this $15 cream takes me from scaly to glowy in seconds

Dry skin is often associated with winter, but if you're anything like me, you were "blessed" with a scaly complexion all year round. While having a sandpaper-like skin can be frustrating, I'm here to tell you that, yes, you can achieve a dewy finish with the right products — and the celeb-favorite Weleda Skin Food is my ride-or-die. At just $15, it's not only affordable but also takes my skin from dull and flaky to luminous and hydrated in seconds. (Really!) Keep scrolling to see why I think it's worthy of a "glowing" review.

I first learned about Weleda Skin Food on (where else?) good old TikTok. From Julia Fox of Uncut Gems to skin-care guru Hailey Bieber herself, celebrities on the app can't get enough of this ultra-moisturizing cream. Even queen of glowy skin Julia Roberts swears by the stuff — and for good reason.

Packed with plant extracts such as rosemary, chamomile and pansy, along with sunflower and sweet almond oils, this top-selling moisturizer lives up to its name — it is, essentially, food for your skin. Its creamy, hydrating formula has a moisture-locking beeswax and botanical oil base to help hydrate rough, thirsty skin and transform it into glowing, radiant skin. This nearly 100-year-old product also eschews parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances and preservatives and is certified natural by Natrue, an international natural and organic cosmetics association.

Thanks for the glow-up, Weleda! (Photo: Britt Ross/Yahoo) (Amazon / Britt Ross)

Testing it out

The first time I used Weleda Skin Food, I was worried it would feel too heavy on my skin. It has a very thick, rich texture, and the TikTok videos I'd watched advised using it sparingly. That said, I was pleasantly surprised to find that it didn't feel heavy at all when applied in moderation, and I was instantly enamored of its light, citrusy scent. I was also blown away by how dramatically different my skin looked just moments after slathering it on.

You know how some people have skin that literally glows? That looks impossibly fresh and hydrated? That's how my eczema-prone skin appeared (and felt!) as soon as it was graced with this cream. It had just the right amount of shimmer without looking greasy, and I couldn't believe how quickly my skin went from dragon-like to dewy. Best of all? This miracle formula managed to keep my skin's flakiness in check all day!

Versatility

Though this cruelty-free product is excellent for softening those particularly bumpy patches — think elbows, knees and hands — I love using it on my face as a makeup primer. If you have sensitive skin or are prone to clogged pores, you may want to tread lightly, but I find that its ever-so-slightly-tacky texture provides just the right amount of grip for my foundation to cling onto. I hate the feeling of having products pile up on my face, so having a two-in-one moisturizer and primer is a home run in my book. It's also excellent for keeping my concealer from caking under my eyes, which alone makes it worth the price.

I haven't tried it on my hair, but the brand claims it can also be used to help smooth frizziness and moisturize dry ends — and I wouldn't doubt it. I've also worn it alone without makeup because it makes my skin look better than any other product ever has. Where has this been all my life?

One thing to note is that the cream does contain lanolin, which is derived from wool. It's effective at conditioning and moisturizing dry skin, but you'll want to avoid it if you have a wool allergy. I mentioned that this product doesn't contain synthetic fragrances, but it does have a fragrance, albeit one derived from natural essential oils. If you experience irritation from products with any sort of fragrance, you might consider testing it on a small patch of skin first — a good rule of thumb when using anything on your skin for the first time.

A little Weleda goes a long way! (Photo: Britt Ross/Yahoo) (Britt Ross / Yahoo)

What other fans are saying

With nearly 30,000 perfect five-star ratings, Weleda Skin Food is a bona fide hit with Amazon shoppers. "I love this lotion, especially for my face," said one happy customer. "I’ve been using it for years. I have very dry, sensitive, acne-prone skin with patches of eczema and this stuff has been amazing. I haven’t had issues with breakouts and it makes my skin glow."

"My heels and feet are the softest I've ever known them to be!" exclaimed another reviewer. "With New England weather, my facial moisturizer didn't seem to keep my face moist enough. So, I tried this on my face too. I woke up with the softest, most pliable-feeling skin for a 60-year-old."

"Works amazingly for my dry face," raved a third. "After moving to a dryer/colder climate, my skin has become dry and flaky. I've tried so many moisturizers and face products to get my skin back to normal, including some expensive high-end brands, and none of them have worked as well as this Skin Food!"

"As a healthcare professional, I use a lot of hand sanitizer all day and wash my hands several times a day at work — my hands are extremely dry," shared a final fan. "I keep it handy by my desk and use it whenever I wash my hands. You can see the difference/hydration right away. It keeps my hands soft and smooth. ... But the scent is like aromatherapy, a bit strong for me; I wish it was neutral/no scent. But still, this is a great hydration product and [I] will buy it again!"

