Don't miss the Macy's Memorial Day sale: Save big on Cuisinart, Shark, Michael Kors and more favorite brands
On our shopping list: breathable bamboo sheets for just $37, a glittering tennis bracelet for $53 and a four-piece luggage set for $100.
If you've been waiting for a good sale to refresh your closet, update your home or just spend a little cash, check out Macy's Memorial Day sale. It kicked off today, and there are huge discounts — up to 60% — on home goods, fashion, beauty and more. You'll even get an extra 15% off items labeled MEMDAY. Plus, if you spend over $49, you'll receive free shipping. Some of the top deals for summertime include:
Cuisinart 10-Piece Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set$14$40Save $26
LuxClub Rayon from Bamboo Performance Sheet Set, Queen$37$73Save $36
Madison Park Signature Turkish Cotton 6-Piece Bath Towel Set$65$109Save $44
Tag Legacy 4-Piece Luggage Set$100$360Save $260
Ninja NeverStick Premium Possible Pan Set$100$130Save $30
Shark Rocket Pet Corded Stick Vacuum$130$200Save $70
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi$221$260Save $39
Ninja Woodfire 7-in-1 Outdoor Grill and Smoker$300$370Save $70
Style & Co Printed Tiered Midi Dress$38$90Save $52 with code
MSK Puff-Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress$42$79Save $37 with code
Style & Co Cotton Gauze V-Neck Midi Dress$48$80Save $32
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Crew Neck Undershirts, 5-Pack$49$70Save $21
Anne Cole Twist-Front Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit$53$88Save $35
Giani Bernini Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet$53$175Save $122
Toms Diana Crisscross Platform Wedge Sandals$59$79Save $20
Adidas Women's Grand Court Cloudfoam Sneakers$60$70Save $10
Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Top Zip Tote$99$198Save $99
Michael Michael Kors Kensington Large Top Zip Hobo Shoulder Bag$179$298Save $119
Ray-Ban Frank II Titanium 51 Unisex Sunglasses$293$419Save $126
Cardon Dark Circle Eye Rescue$19$27Save $8
Mac Studio Finish SPF 35 Concealer$20$28Save $8
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines Derma Serum$22$36Save $14
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow$25$33Save $8
Clinique Jumbo Moisture Surge Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer$69$84Save $15
Dyson Airstrait Hair Straightener$400$500Save $100
That's a lot of bargains to sort through, so if you want to get a jumpstart on saving, check out our top 25 Macy's Memorial Day deals below.
Macy's Memorial Day Sale home deals
Add a pop of color to your kitchen with these unexpectedly vibrant blades. This Cuisinart set comes with an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5.5-inch serrated utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife and blade guards to protect them (and your fingers).
"I'm so glad I purchased these knives, they are very sharp and take care of the business quickly!" said one pleased customer.
These bamboo sheets are moisture-wicking, making them a good pick for hot sleepers and summertime snuggles. They also come in 16 colors.
"I bought these because I’m in perimenopause and suffer greatly from night sweats. I have not had a single night sweat since switching to these sheets," said one shopper. "They’re a little crisp/crunchy. Not super soft or silky, but comfortable. I’m just happy to be sleeping again."
It's time to upgrade your towels! Score these extra-fluffy, absorbent faves while they're 40% off. The top-selling set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths.
"The best towels I've ever bought," said one five-star fan. "I just replaced my old set (same brand) that we had been using daily for seven years. The material is very absorbent and soft. The first couple washes you will get a lot of lint in your dryer screen, so don't be alarmed."
Planning some summer travels? It might be time for that long-needed luggage upgrade. This set includes a full-sized hard-side suitcase, a hard-side carry-on suitcase, a travel tote and a dopp kit for toiletries.
"The perfect luggage combo," said one person. "I ended up using the large purse to hold my important papers and as my personal item for the plane. The carry-on and the main bag have awesome 360 wheels."
This 11.5-inch pan can do it all. It's oven-safe up to 500°F and can replace your stainless steel fry pan, nonstick fry pan, sauté pan, skillet, saucier, saucepan, steamer, strainer, spatula, cast iron skillet, roasting pan and baking dish. Phew! It comes with a built-in spoon rest and a stainless steel steamer/strainer.
"I bought this two months ago. I am constantly amazed at how well the nonstick cooking surface works!" said one enthusiastic customer. "I do everything in this pan! I also bought the Never Stick Pot, and that is a godsend as well!"
Pet hair is no match for this 9-pound vacuum. It can clean hardwood floors, tiles and carpet, and it even converts into a handheld.
"Love this vacuum!" said one five-star fan. "We have two homes and have this vacuum in both! Very easy to use and great suction."
Upgrade your mornings and ditch the Starbucks line with a Nespresso coffee and espresso maker. If you like lattes and cappuccinos, this machine comes with a top-of-the-line milk frother that also heats the milk. Important note: You won't see the sale price on this one until you add it to your cart!
"Makes a really nice coffee — flat whites and cappuccinos are my favorites," said one shopper. "Iced coffee is also delicious. Easy to set up, operate and clean. Doesn't take up a huge amount of kitchen space, so excellent for anyone living in an apartment."
This handy helper isn't just a grill, it's a smoker. Of course, it's from Ninja, so it also does a bunch of other things, like roasting, baking, dehydrating, broiling and even air frying.
"My husband and I are blown away," said one impressed buyer. "Precise cooking. First time [we've] smoked beef roast and it came out perfect. The smoke flavors are so good and it was so easy and fast. Best of all, the cleanup was a breeze. I mean, you can actually clean the grill instead of brushing it ... Can’t wait to try other functions!"
Macy's Memorial Day Sale fashion deals
This light, airy maxi dress comes in two lengths, so petite ladies won't have to worry about getting it hemmed. It ties in the back so you can cinch the waist, making it all the more flattering. Wear it with strappy sandals, heels or ballet flats for a pretty, put-together look.
This relaxed frock is easy has a tiered skirt, button-down style and puff sleeves. The vibrant red is perfect for summer holidays and looks great with sneakers or heels.
"I love this dress!" said one fashionista. "You can wear this anywhere dressed up or down with different shoes! The fabric is so comfortable."
This midi dress hits between the knees and ankles and features a flattering cinched waist with a pleated skirt. It comes in four colors — white, black, Cosmic Cobalt and Lavender Fog (pictured) — and looks great with all types of sandals.
"Lightweight, very flattering, and it has pockets," said one shopper.
If you need to refresh your undershirts, get a pack of five sturdy workhorses — this brings the price to just under $10 a shirt. Some reviewers say they run small, so keep that in mind when choosing a size.
"Love these," said one happy mom. "I bought a single pack for my son over the summer. He liked them so much that I ended up buying him another pack for him in black, and my daughter a pack in black too. Super comfortable. They didn't shrink for me. Thin enough to go well under a dress shirt, but thick enough to wear on its own."
This flattering swimsuit features ruching on the waist to slim and smooth. It comes in nine vibrant colors, so you can get a spare for busy weeks at the beach.
"This bathing suit fits like a dream!" said one buyer. "I bought the pink and purple. ... Accentuates the waist, full coverage in the back and the top actually stays up without needing the halter part of it. Can't wait for summer!"
This gorgeous tennis bracelet comes in two sizes, and no one will know it features cubic zirconia instead of real diamonds unless you tell them. All they'll see is sparkle.
"I can't see the difference with this bracelet from a more expensive one. And yet it shines expensive! I consider this a good buy and deal," said one shopper.
Slip on these sandals for a little extra height without giving up comfort. They have a 2.5-inch platform heel and an extra cushiony insole for a comfy fit. Get them in tan (pictured) or black.
"Super comfy and cute," said one happy shopper. "I love these shoes. I bought them for a vacation where I’d be doing a lot of walking. I bought them in black and they go perfectly with most outfits."
Walk comfortably (and in style) with these '70s-inspired Adidas sneakers. The classic style includes the brand's Cloudfoam sock liner so you can wear them for long walks, shopping trips and more.
"Finding a shoe that you can last all day in, that's comfortable and stylish is the best thing possible. You get both with this shoe," said one impressed reviewer.
Take this tote on your summer travels (even if it's just a shopping trip in town). It has a zipper closure at the top to keep your belongings safely inside and sturdy leather handles that can hold all your essentials.
Kick off your summer in style with a new handbag. This one doesn't have to go back into the closet once temperatures cool off, thanks to its tan leather and classic style.
"Timeless, classic, beautiful," said one impressed reviewer. "I love this bag! It is everything a Michael Kors bag should be; it is simple, elegant, functional, timeless and beautiful ... I love the simplicity of the bag, the simple yet bold MK gold detail on the handle. This one is going to be on my arm for a long time."
These Ray-Ban sunglasses look good on everyone — both men and women. How do I know? My brother and I both have a pair. The timeless frame shape works for oval, heart and square faces. You can wear them with anything, and even share them with your significant other — if you dare.
Macy's Memorial Day beauty deals
Keep dark circles at bay with Cardon's refreshing serum. It has a cooling metal applicator you can rub under your eyes for an instant de-puffing effect. While the brand is aimed at men, anyone can use this.
"This product is very simple to use — just a little squeeze and roll it on!" said one customer. "The metal roller balls have a nice cooling effect. Product feels a bit thick at first but rolls and dries nice! With repeated use, I can see already that it will help limit the bags under my eyes."
You should wear sunscreen year-round, but especially during long summertime adventures outdoors. This Mac concealer has built-in sunscreen that protects the delicate skin around your eyes and anywhere else you might need a little extra coverage.
"I have been using this product for years," said one loyal fan. "I am in love with the thick texture and full coverage it offers me. Great for photos and all-day wear. Couldn't be happier with this concealer and there is a lot of product; it lasts me over eight months."
This hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid, peptides and vitamin B5 aims to tackle fine lines and wrinkles. Apply two to three drops twice daily on clean skin.
"Took about six weeks to see a difference. But all of a sudden, I looked and it was a wooooo moment," said one customer.
Stick eyeshadow makes it easy to apply color exactly where you want it, and these creamy formulas also blend beautifully. Choose from 16 colors and get free shipping when you use code GLAM10 at checkout.
Clinique's Moisture Surge is a crowd-favorite with over 5,000 five-star reviews. It's safe for sensitive skin and lightweight enough for oily skin.
"This product is such a perfect daily treat for your face," said one fan. "It’s silky yet light and leaves your skin feeling hydrated and soft. It does not feel sticky or oily. And it's long-lasting as promised."
The Dyson Airstrait dries and straightens hair from wet to dry — you don't even have to blow-dry first. And unlike other hair straighteners, there are no hot plates, so that's less heat damage.
"This makes drying thick, frizzy hair a breeze," said one person. "For someone who cannot get hair straight and smooth with a regular dryer, this is worth a try. It makes hair straight, no flips or waves, but it's still pretty great."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
