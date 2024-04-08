Will there be a recount in California? What to know about the process

Not long after a tense two-week vote count led to a paper-thin victory for Proposition 1, results from a race for California's 16th Congressional District are turning out to be even closer.

Instead of a ticket featuring the top two vote-getters in November, the Silicon Valley district is making room for a third after vote tallies show Assemblymember Evan Low and Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian tied with exactly 30,249 votes each. These successive razor-thin races have led some to call for recounts. But just what, exactly, does that entail?

When does California allow vote recounts?

California allows any registered voter to request a recount, and unlike other states, is not an automatic process. However, a few conditions must be met.

For statewide races, voters can request a recount within five days beginning on the 31st day after an election, according to the Secretary of State. In other words, requests must be filed between April 5 and 10. But for other more localized races, policies can differ between municipalities.

In the case of California's 16th Congressional District, it defers to different guidelines mandating eligible voters to submit their requests within five days of an election's certification date, according to Santa Clara election officials. The race was certified April 4, making the deadline April 9. For county and city races, election officials advise voters to check with their Registrar's Office, as some have automatic recount policies while others require a request.

What happens after a recount request is made?

For statewide measures and races, the secretary of state must forward a copy of the request to elections officials in each county where a recount is sought, which can include all 58. Roughly the same process goes for races for State Assembly, State Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate in their respective precincts or districts.

Officials have up to seven days to begin the recount, and cannot start the process until they have notified candidates and other involved parties that the recount will take place, either in person or by mail. Depending on the race, that could be representatives of presidential candidates, proponents of any initiative or referendum or the secretary of state.

There is no limit as to how long the process can take, and could last anywhere between a few days or a few weeks.

Can there be multiple recounts?

Simply put, yes, unless a separate request includes a precinct that has already been recounted. Voters can request a recount at any time during a recount and for a full business day after it concludes.

But all ballots must be recounted, in each and every precinct in the jurisdiction where votes were cast, otherwise the recount is thrown out. It is a tedious process, and can be costly, to the county and to those requesting the redo. Before it can even begin, the voter or committee requesting the recount must pay for the cost of the first day's recount.

What is ballot curing?

The tied candidates are also curing ballots, the San Jose Spotlight reported, a process that aims to help voters whose ballots were rejected for small technicalities so their vote can be counted.

Curing a ballot is a common practice across most states that allows voters to fix a technical problem with their ballot so it can be processed. These technical mistakes include missing or incorrect addresses and signatures on envelopes and signatures that do not match with election officials' records.

Almost two-thirds of all states require officials to notify voters when there is a missing signature or a signature discrepancy, says the National Conference of State Legislators, including California. Voters with curable ballots often receive notice by mail alerting them of the issue. According to California law, officials have until eight days prior to the April 12 certification date to send notice to voters via first-class mail, providing them with the opportunity to fix their mistake. They have until 5 p.m. April 10 to fill out and return the enclosed signature verification form.

But if ballot curing and a possible recount still lead to a tie, the 16th district will make history as the first jungle primary race to lead to a three-candidate runoff.

