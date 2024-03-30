Was Newsom's Prop 1 the closest ballot measure in California history?

The results of Gov. Gavin Newsom's Proposition 1 ballot measure was one of the 2024 primary's most closely watched — and surprising — races in recent memory.

It began with a boastful confidence and polls suggesting an easy Golden State victory. It ended last week with a premature capitulation by the opposition only to revive itself days later, campaigns by both sides to cure unsigned ballots and finally, a March 20 win — more than two weeks after Super Tuesday.

To both supporters and detractors, the 15-day vote count seemed agonizingly long and the paper-thin margin exceedingly close. As of the end of March, the governor's $6.38 billion measure held at 50.2% of the vote, with "no" votes less than half a percentage behind at 49.8%. Though the election is a few weeks away from certification, it's looking like Proposition 1 will have passed by fewer than 28,000 votes.

It seems like it would easily be one of the closest ballot measure races in state history, but data compiled by Ballotpedia shows Proposition 1 is not even in the top five.

More: California Gov. Gavin Newsom-backed mental health Prop 1 passes with razor-thin majority

Proposition 1 is the eighth-closest statewide ballot measure race since at least 1908, the nonpartisan political encyclopedia organization says, with a margin of 0.38 percentage points. A quick reminder that California was admitted to the union in 1850, so the data set doesn't cover the first 58 years of statehood.

From 1908 onward, there has been a whopping 17 ballot measures to come down to less than half a percentage of the vote, Proposition 1 included.

Among the top 10 closest ballot measure elections, Proposition 1 is the only one to take place in the 21st century so far. However, voters may recall a 2012 vote rejecting a measure increasing tax on tobacco products, by 0.46% of the vote, which is among the top 15 closest ballot races.

The last race to come down to such tight margins was more than 35 years ago when 1988's Proposition 74 proposing $1 billion in bonds for improvements to state highways, streets, roads and rail transit was defeated 50.01% to 49.99%.

The election with the closest margin was in 1908, when just two votes out of 185,114 total ballots cast allowed for an amendment to increase compensation for state officers, including the governor.

Kathryn Palmer is the California 2024 Elections Fellow for USA TODAY. Reach her at kapalmer@gannett.com and follow her on X @KathrynPlmr.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Was California's Prop 1 the closest ballot measure in state history?