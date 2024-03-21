California Gov. Gavin Newsom-backed mental health Prop 1 passes with razor-thin majority

Following weeks of anticipation over final vote tallies, California's $6.38 billion measure for mental health and homelessness services passed with a razor-thin margin, according to the Associated Press.

Spearheaded by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Proposition 1 will inject billions into addressing the state's worsening homelessness crisis and reorganize how municipalities can spend the funds, tightening elements of existing legislation. In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Newsom celebrated the announcement, taking a victory lap after anxiety over the tight race began to hang over the administration.

"This is a huge victory for doing things radically different when it comes to tackling homelessness. The biggest change CA has seen in DECADES," he wrote in the Wednesday post. "Now it's time to get to work — repairing the damage caused by decades of broken promises and neglect to those suffering from severe mental illness."

The measure edged out with 50.2% of the vote. In latest counts from the Secretary of State, that amounts to less than half a percent.

The measure is intended to build more centers for mental health and drug or alcohol treatment and to create more housing for people with mental health or substance abuse treatment needs. It includes two parts: Senate Bill 326, to change the existing Mental Health Services Act, which established a 1% personal income tax for those making more than $1 million per year to fund services, and Assembly Bill 531, establishing a $6.38 billion general obligation bond.

The bond will be used to add 11,150 new treatment beds and supportive housing units and more than 26,00 outpatient spots, according to the governor's website. The bond includes $1 billion set aside specifically for veterans’ housing.

The measure marks a victory for Newsom and state Democratic leadership amid a budget shortfall, which analysts warn is larger than the governor's prediction, and years of demands that the state do more to address the state's homelessness crisis. California has nearly half of the nation's unsheltered population, and nationwide surveys suggest at least 21% of those experiencing homelessness report having a serious mental illness, and 16% report having a substance use disorder. Studies and point-in-time surveys have estimated an even larger proportion of the homeless and unsheltered population have or have a history of mental health conditions or substance abuse.

The race for Proposition 1 was not expected to turn into the nail-biter it became. Recent polling indicated voters approved the measure and would pass it by several points. Newsom made several statements before the election, suggesting he was confident his measure would pass.

Just this week, the opposition campaign, Californians Against Proposition 1, revived their campaign after conceding in a bid to collect any rejected ballots. In a statement Wednesday, the "no" campaign said they will continue encouraging those with rejected ballots to correct them.

"Prop. 1 is not a 'huge' win for Gov. Newsom," the group said in the news release. "It's an embarrassing squeaker of a victory that contains a strong warning."

