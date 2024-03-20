Can you really go blind staring at a solar eclipse? Real life cautionary tales.

The young woman’s drawing showing what she saw from her left eye after staring at a 2017 solar eclipse resembled the PAC-MAN video game character.

The Staten Island woman, then 26, told doctors at Mount Sinai’s New York Eye and Ear Infirmary that she had stared at the moon passing the sun using glasses she thought were protective during a Aug. 21, 2017, partial solar eclipse. In scans, the damage on her left retina, the area at the back of the eye for the brain to receive images, resembled the shape of the partial eclipse.

The sun took a bite out of the moon, etching the PAC-MAN shape in her drawing. She stared at the eclipse for no more than 30 seconds, but the effects were lasting.

While rare, eye damage from looking at partial eclipses occurs when our natural response to squint looking at light gets deceived. Ahead of the April 8 solar eclipse, doctors and patients are warning about the damage it has on people’s eyes if they don’t get adequate eclipse glasses or view it with a naked eye.

“It's a very focused beam of high-energy light from the sun itself,” said Dr. Avnish Deobhakta, an ophthalmologist at the Mount Sinai infirmary who treated the woman. “It can actually destroy parts of the retina, and certainly destroy it in the shape of an eclipse.”

Her case is noteworthy for how specific the damage, called solar retinopathy, was in the sun’s shape at the time of the eclipse. Researchers chronicled the 2017 case of the woman who experienced vision damage in JAMA Ophthalmology, a medical journal.

It’s hard to estimate how many people experience eye damage from solar eclipses. The 2017 eclipse, which passed from Oregon to South Carolina, is thought to have caused about 100 cases, according to the American Astronomical Society. A national survey by NASA and the University of Michigan estimated over 150 million directly watched that eclipse.

The 2024 eclipse is projected to have more people view it because it passes over several large cities.

“Human nature is to take a shortcut anywhere we can,” Dr. Ron Benner, an optometrist in Montana and the president of the American Optometric Association, a professional group, told USA TODAY. “But in this case, shortcuts can be permanent and can cause damage.”

Deceptive, dangerous light

Normally, when there isn’t an eclipse, humans naturally squinting or are forced to look away from the sun’s brightness. People also wear sunglasses to protect against harmful UV rays.

But during a partial eclipse, the moon’s shadow seemingly allows people to stare at the sun longer. High-energy rays cast down during that time, more akin to a laser pointer pinpointing on the eye. People’s eyes are then exposed to those harmful rays for a longer amount of time, Deobhakta said.

It’s a misnomer that eye damage is a sunburn, said Benner, of the optometric association. The eclipse has dangerous light and radiation exposure that can permanently damage retinal cells at the back of the eye that are key for the brain to process images.

How to be careful viewing eclipse, purchasing verified glasses

According to the Mount Sinai study, the woman was given glasses she thought were meant to view the 2017 eclipse. About four hours later, she experienced blurred vision and color distortion.

Not looking at the partial eclipse is the safest way to avoid eye damage. Doctors like Deobhakta and Benner recommend watching the eclipse on TV.

But there are steps people can take to prevent eye damage if they choose to watch it in person, both agree.

One way includes turning your back to the eclipse and watching its shadows in what’s called pinhole projection of the light.

The American Astronomical Society publishes a list of approved glasses that meet the international standard of ISO 12312-2 that makes it safe to view the eclipse.

Rick Fienberg, project manager for the American Astronomical Society’s solar eclipse task force, examines reports on the glasses to make sure they’ve been adequately tested. He warned of makers that haven’t received the ISO label, or sites that claim they’ve received a label but haven’t.

“It’s a bit of a jungle out there, but there’s more than 100 suppliers listed on our site,” said Fienberg, who’s watched 14 prior eclipses. “There’s no reason to just go to Amazon, Google or Etsy, or anything, and search for eclipse glasses.”

Others who have experienced eye damage wish they had a cloudy day instead of watching the eclipse.

'A personal involvement with Mr. Sun'

For over six decades, childhood friends Lou Tomososki and Roger Duvall, 77, have had their vision damaged after viewing a partial solar eclipse from the third-base line at their Portland, Oregon, high school’s baseball field. Tomososki and Duvall can’t specifically recall when the eclipse happened in the early 1960s, though they recall their high school science teacher telling them about the eclipse and warning about eye damage.

They have described what they experienced after looking at the eclipse for about 20 seconds. Tomososki has a transparent gray spot in the middle of his right eye, while Duvall has a spot in his left eye. Duvall said he visited a doctor the day after noticing his vision loss.

Regardless of the year it occurred, both Tomososki and Duvall urge people to exercise caution.

“I'm more aware of it than your average person walking down the street,” Tomososki said. “Because I got kind of a personal involvement with Mr. Sun.”

