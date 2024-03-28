April 8 total solar eclipse will be here before you know it. Don't wait to get your glasses.

It's not too late to get certified glasses before the April 8 total solar eclipse, but time is running out.

In less than two weeks, the moon's orbit will cause it to completely blot out the sun's disk and usher in uncharacteristic daytime darkness across a large swath of North America, including the United States. And because this is both the first total eclipse in North America in seven years and the last one for two decades, millions of people are going to want to see it.

If you're one of them, just make sure you're prepared to witness the spectacular and rare sight without putting your vulnerable retinas at risk.

Here's what to know about how long you have to order your own pair of eclipse glasses – and how to avoid falling for cheap imitators in your haste.

How long do you have to order eclipse glasses?

A group of children watch the solar eclipse in 2018 with their protective glasses at the Tempe campus of Arizona State University.

Staring at the sun is unlikely to completely blind you, but its rays can still burn and damage your retinas, hence, why special eyewear is recommended.

The most pressing consideration you'll have to make when ordering your eclipse glasses online – aside from, of course, assessing whether your chosen product is in stock – is how long shipping and delivery is estimated to take.

If you're buying your specs through American Paper Optics, the nation's largest supplier of eclipse glasses, the company makes it easy for you with a countdown at the top of its website for how much longer you have to procrastinate. As of Thursday morning, customers have little more than six days to complete their purchase and take advantage of the company's express shipping across the country.

That's about the same amount of time allotted to Walmart+ online shoppers, as well as Prime members looking for reputable glasses on Amazon.

Those with Warby Parker stores nearby may even be able to head to the brick-and-mortar location for a free pair of glasses.

Many eclipse websites like GreatAmericanEclipse.com and NationalEclipse.com also sell a variety of eyewear products, along with plenty of other gadgets one may need to see the eclipse, so just double check that estimated delivery date before checking out.

How to avoid fakes and imitators

A spectator looks at the annular solar eclipse in October through special glasses during a watch party on the campus of San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, California. The upcoming total solar eclipse will offer spectators a chance to view it with the naked eye, but eclipse glasses will still be needed until it reaches totality.

The key to all of this is to avoid falling for the plethora of fakes that proliferate the internet (Hint: If the product says "NASA-backed," consider that a red flag.)

While NASA highly recommends that skygazers get a pair of certified eclipse glasses before April 8, the U.S. space agency itself does not approve any particular brand of solar viewers, despite what many vendors may claim.

That responsibility is largely left to the American Astronomical Society, which maintains a curated list of approved vendors of solar eclipse glasses. In preparation for the upcoming eclipse primarily concentrated in North America, the organization has updated its list to give priority to North American manufacturers.

The astronomical society primarily ensures eclipse glasses are in compliance with the International Organization for Standardization, which only vouches for solar eclipse glasses have filters that are dark and strong enough to filer out a certain amount of the sun's harmful light.

They also provide some helpful tips for how to spot counterfeit glasses.

What else to know about the total solar eclipse

What makes a total eclipse unique compared to partial solar eclipses is that the millions of people who witness it in the United States will have an opportunity to safely gaze upon the sight with the naked eye.

That moment will come when the moon completely blocks the sun's disk and ushers in totality, whereby darkness falls and spectators can catch a rare sight of the sun's outermost layer known as the corona.

Hundreds of cities in 13 states are on the path of totality for this year's solar eclipse, which will pass from southwest to northeast across North America. And as you make your eclipse-viewing plans, these interactive maps should help you chart the time and duration for when totality would occur in cities along the path.

Eric Lagatta covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at elagatta@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When you need to order solar eclipse glasses to get them by April 8