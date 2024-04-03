Everything to know about Monday's total solar eclipse: Latest forecast includes optimism

There's just five days to go until the total solar eclipse. Meteorologists continue to refine their cloud cover forecasts for the big day, and as of Wednesday, it's a mix of good and bad news, depending on your location. More about that in a moment.

Next Monday afternoon, April 8, a total eclipse of the sun will cross over a dozen states as it traverses from Texas to Maine. Millions of people are expected to travel to see it.

The full total solar eclipse experience will plunge people along a narrow path into darkness midday, but people outside the path of totality can still use eclipse glasses (maybe free eclipse glasses) to see the moon pass in front of the sun — if it's not blocked by clouds.

Meanwhile, those planning to order glasses online may be rapidly running out of time to do so in order to have them delivered on time.

Here's the latest weather forecast for the day of the eclipse:

Where will skies be clear for the total eclipse?

First, the good news. "Clear skies in the path of totality are most likely in northern New England and upstate New York, and possible in Arkansas and Missouri," the Weather Prediction Center, a branch of the National Weather Service, said Tuesday afternoon.

The weather service forecast office in Burlington, Vermont, also gave this optimistic outlook: "The forecast for Monday is looking spectacular across the North Country (of Vermont)." The weather service calls for "great viewing conditions, as mostly clear skies are now in the forecast around eclipse time."

Here is the latest update to the cloud cover and weather forecast for the upcoming total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8th.



Are you planning to view it? Please keep aware of forecast updates, which will be issued daily by 2pm EDT. The forecast will continue to change!

Troubles in Texas and elsewhere

The forecast worsens the farther south and west you go.

"Cloud cover in the path of totality is most likely in south-central Texas, as well as portions of the Ohio Valley, including Indiana, Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania," the Weather Prediction Center said.

AccuWeather lead long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok said, "Most places in the vicinity of the path of totality will have to deal with some level of clouds, whether high or low."

The weather service forecast office in Dallas-Ft. Worth was slightly more upbeat about the type of clouds that will be in the area on Monday: "The forecast for Eclipse Day continues to be cloudy, however, not all hope is lost!," the weather service said. "Widespread upper cloud cover is likely, but dense low clouds look less likely! There is a medium chance of partial visibility across parts of North and Central Texas."

Hikers watch a partial solar eclipse from Papago Park in Phoenix on May 20, 2012.

Will clouds really ruin the eclipse?

Clouds are just part of weather, and as noted in the latest forecast, it's likely that some of the millions of people in the path of totality for April's total eclipse will have to endure overcast skies that will impact the experience.

But determining how clouds would change your view depends on the types of clouds – and which expert you ask. Some advise eclipse watchers to not worry about the skies, others say an overcast sky can ruin the experience.

Before last year's annular solar eclipse, National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Daldrup told Oregon Public Radio that if clouds are in the forecast, you should hope for the "right kind of clouds."

“If we want to see it, we’ll want the higher-level clouds,” Daldrup told OPR. “Those tend to be the more feathery cirrus clouds that can still be seen through. They might obstruct the eclipse but you can still see it.”

Cirrus clouds would be in contrast to some of the more eclipse-unfriendly clouds, such as a thick deck of lower-level stratus or cumulus clouds that would likely completely block the sun.

Order eclipse glasses online now to have them delivered on time

If you're planning to be among the millions of people in the United States who will witness the spectacular sight on April 8, having a proper pair of glasses is paramount: The sun's rays will pose a danger to unprotected retinas gazing skyward.

If you're buying your specs through American Paper Optics, the nation's largest supplier of eclipse glasses, the company makes it easy for you with a countdown at the top of its website for how much longer you have to procrastinate. As of Tuesday morning, customers have little more than three days to make their purchase and take advantage of the company's express shipping across the country.

That's about the same amount of time allotted to Walmart+ online shoppers, as well as Prime members looking for reputable glasses on Amazon.

Many eclipse websites like GreatAmericanEclipse.com and NationalEclipse.com also sell a variety of eyewear products, along with plenty of other gadgets — but double check that estimated delivery date before checking out.

Totally about totality

This eclipse is all about totality. But what is it? Basically, totality is when the moon totally blocks the sun during a total solar eclipse.

The path of totality is the area where people on Earth can see the moon completely cover the sun as the moon's shadow falls upon them. In the U.S., the path of totality of this eclipse stretches from Texas to Maine.

To view all of the stages of a total solar eclipse, you must watch it from somewhere along that path of totality, NASA said. Viewers outside this narrow, roughly 115-mile wide path will only see a partial eclipse of the sun.

If you're not in the path of totality, hundreds of millions of people across the nation will still be able to view the partial eclipse, weather permitting: "The best locations for viewing can be the Southwest and the East, especially east of the Appalachians," AccuWeather lead long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok said. "Cities like El Paso, Albuquerque, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., New York City and Raleigh should all have great views."

"The area from West Texas to southern Arizona should also have favorable viewing conditions," Pastelok added. "These areas will be close to the path of totality with the least amount of cloud cover anticipated."

Is the April 2024 eclipse safe for pets?

An eclipse itself isn't dangerous for domestic animals such as dogs and cats, but experts say it's probably best to not bring pets to experience the April 2024 total solar eclipse.

Experts' biggest concern is not what’s happening in the sky but on the ground as crowds of excited and anxious people gather, said Dr. Rena Carlson, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

“Rather than the effects of the eclipse, I would be more worried about the excitement and all of the people,” she said.

Dogs especially will take their cues from their owners rather than the celestial event.

Dr. Jerry Klein, chief veterinarian of the American Kennel Club, said dogs that are sensitive, that have anxiety or are strongly affected by storms are likely to pick up on the emotions of people gathering to watch the eclipse

That’s especially true for pet owners who might be traveling a long distance to see the eclipse.

Traffic likely to be snarled

Experts warn the eclipse excitement could create dangerous and busy traffic conditions as people pack into the narrow band of the country with the best view.

"Pack your patience, whether traveling a great distance or locally, people will be out and about to catch a glimpse of the eclipse," said Aixa Diaz, a spokesperson for the American Automobile Association.

Roads could be especially packed at the center of the eclipse's path as Americans who want the best view crowd into cities, towns and remote areas, many without the infrastructure to handle big crowds.

In Ohio's Lorain County, county officials are warning residents to be aware about the increase in visitors, traffic and jammed roads — and possible cell phone signal drops.

“What we could have is crowds here that we’re not used to,” said Dave Freeman, the director of Lorain County Emergency Management. “We’re not set up infrastructure-wise for that, we don’t have the roads.”

How to photograph a solar eclipse with your cell phone

You'll need to have the right solar filter in front of your cellphone camera to protect both your device and eyesight, according to Carly Stocks, a Utah-based astronomical photographer who talked to USA TODAY.

The filter must be made specifically for solar viewing, Stocks said. She also emphasized the need to place a filter that is larger than the lens itself and to keep it on at all times if you're in a location where the eclipse is only partially visible. She recommends purchasing a small 4- by 4-inch sheet of the Thousand Oaks solar filter.

And if you're observing the sky in a location where the total eclipse is visible, you'll have a moment when you can take off the solar lens entirely and capture unfiltered images.

"During totality, you can remove all filters," Stocks told USA TODAY. "If you're looking with the solar glasses and you don't see anything, then it's safe to look at it during that time."

Melissa Cheatwood, from Baltimore, Maryland, gazes up as the August 2017 eclipse enters totality in Charleston, S.C.

When is the next total solar eclipse visible from the U.S.?

It will be 20 years before there's a chance to witness a total solar eclipse in the United States again.

According to NASA, after the total solar eclipse on April 8, the next total solar eclipse that can be seen from the contiguous U.S. will be on Aug. 23, 2044.

What time is the solar eclipse on April 8?

The eclipse will begin in Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT and end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT, but the exact time of the eclipse varies by where you are in its path.

Here are the major cities in each state where you can expect to experience totality (note that the included times do not account for when the partial eclipse begins and ends):

Dallas, Texas: 1:40-1:44 p.m. CDT

Idabel, Oklahoma: 1:45-1:49 p.m. CDT

Little Rock, Arkansas: 1:51-1:54 p.m. CDT

Poplar Bluff, Missouri: 1:56-2:00 p.m. CDT

Paducah, Kentucky: 2-2:02 p.m. CDT

Carbondale, Illinois: 1:59-2:03 p.m. CDT

Evansville, Indiana: 2:02-2:05 p.m. CDT

Cleveland, Ohio: 3:13-3:17 p.m. EDT

Erie, Pennsylvania: 3:16-3:20 p.m. EDT

Buffalo, New York: 3:18-3:22 p.m. EDT

Burlington, Vermont: 3:26-3:29 p.m. EDT

Lancaster, New Hampshire: 3:27-3:30 p.m. EDT

Caribou, Maine: 3:32-3:34 p.m. EDT

