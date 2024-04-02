From closures to unique learning, see how schools are handling the total solar eclipse

The 2024 total solar eclipse finally arrives Monday, but local governments and organizations have been bracing for months to accommodate the millions of Americans hoping to witness the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Amongst those planning for the special day are schools, especially those in states in the path of totality. A lot of foresight and logistics go into managing excitement around such a rare event, and school districts across the 13 states in the eclipse's path have been prepping their students, parents and educators well in advance.

States and districts are taking different approaches: some will dismiss students early or close entirely, while others will find ways to incorporate the celestial event into the day's curriculum.

How schools are reacting to the eclipse.

Both an awesome natural teaching moment and a potential safety hazard, the highly anticipated eclipse is expected to have a big impact.

From putting on a musical to taking the day off, here are what some schools are planning for April 8.

Total solar eclipse presents rare teaching opportunity

Schools in each state are handling the rare event in their own way, but one thing widely agreed upon by both educators and parents alike – the eclipse is a rare and exciting teaching opportunity.

Businesses, libraries and schools across the U.S. are making efforts to ensure resources are available to anyone who wants to view the eclipse and learn more about space.

Public libraries are getting in on the action with help from Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and the Space Science Institute. Through collaboration, The STAR Library Network has handed out 5 million solar eclipse glasses to 10,000 public libraries, along with information and activities to share with library patrons.

Some schools view the eclipse as a great learning opportunity.

Many state and local governments are doing the same, like New York State's “I LOVE NY” solar eclipse glasses program available through the I LOVE NY webpage.

NASA is also jumping on the interest to encourage the public to learn more about outer space and celestial events. The organization will broadcast the eclipse on April 8 from 1-4 p.m. E.T. on NASA TV, NASA.gov, the NASA app and YouTube. It's also released an entire suite of learning materials, called "My NASA Data."

The program, offered for free online, "allows students in grades 3 through 12 and their teachers to analyze and interpret NASA mission data," according to the official website. These tools include lesson plans, mini-lessons, student-facing web-based interactives, and a longer “story map."

Some schools are staying in session to take advantage of the learning opportunity. One such school in Michigan is hosting an eclipse viewing party for students, parents and community members alike, while one school in New Jersey even purchased a telescope for optimal viewing.

Others are preparing by stocking up on glasses and writing special lesson plans and activities to engage students before, during and after the eclipse. Building safe viewing devices, enjoying Moon Pies while crafting projects and putting on a musical are just a few creative approaches educators are taking to keep the day both fun and educational.

Schools offer excused absences to witness the event

Some school districts are leaving the choice up to parents.

When another eclipse event occurred in 2017, many schools offered excused absences on the day of the event and even the days before or following. This time around, it appears that practice is being employed again in some regions.

In one such case, many schools around Jacksonville will offer excused absences for April 8, allowing students to stay home without worrying about the consequences of missing a day.

In South Florida, classes will be held as usual without early dismissal but absences will be excused as well, allowing parents to decide based on work schedules, childcare availability and personal comfort around safety concerns. For some, it's simply about sharing a rare experience with their kids. Similar accommodations can be found in districts across the country, such as Springboro, Ohio and Northern Texas.

In some cases, like in Glynn County, Georgia, parents are asking or even petitioning for this option, saying the “once-in-a-lifetime event" is something families should be able to share with their children at home.

Schools plan to close early or altogether

Some schools are planning early dismissal, late drop-off, switching to e-learning or closing altogether on the day of the eclipse. For some, it's a matter of safety and for others, simply logistics.

Congestion is expected when it comes to travel. The Federal Aviation Administration expects the eclipse to contribute to peak spring break air traffic with an anticipated 50,670 flights set for Thursday, April 4. Some local governments, like those around Niagara Falls in New York and Canada and Bell County, Texas, have declared states of emergency in advance of the event, as popular viewing points in the path of totality face increased stress on their emergency services, cell phone networks and transportation avenues.

Some schools are taking a break during the day or closing for the eclipse.

Officials in multiple states have warned that driving conditions may become less than ideal on the day as people from locations not in the path of totality will likely flock to those that are to catch a glimpse. Likewise, officials from organizations like the American Automobile Association (AAA) have expressed concern that people will become distracted while driving or that the sudden darkness caused by the eclipse will impact visibility.

And, of course, there is the risk of permanent eye damage when looking at the eclipse without proper protection.

As a result, many districts want to keep their students safe by telling them to stay home or leave early. This way, they won't have to contend with the traffic, packed public transport, crowds and other potential hazards traveling to and from school.

The total eclipse will happen April 8.

The Comal Independent School District in Texas, for example, said an inclement weather day will be used to cancel school out of concern for travel safety. Anticipating unprecedented traffic on major roadways, the district chose to close on April 8 over asking students and caregivers to contend with and contribute to stress on the roadways.

School officials are also hesitant to gamble with the risk of children being outdoors during the eclipse without proper supervision. One superintendent in New Jersey sent a letter home to parents about closing early, saying that the eclipse was due to occur during the normal dismissal time, meaning children would be milling around outside without proper adult oversight to ensure they wear proper eye protection.

Other schools, such as those in East Tenessee, are instead opting for early dismissal, in line with the AAA's suggestion to plan travel around peak activity on the day. Schools in the Hudson Valley region of New York are planning the same, setting dismissal ahead of the time the eclipse is set to be viewable in the region.

Like those schools that canceled classes altogether, those dismissing before the eclipse occurs have mentioned taking the proper precautions when viewing the partial solar eclipse at home.

Whether closing entirely, dismissing early or planning fun programming, schools all seem to have one common message to their parents and pupils: safety is paramount. Be sure to wear those glasses.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How are schools handling the solar eclipse? Closures, excused absences