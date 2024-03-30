Full hotels, emergency plans: Cities along eclipse path brace for chaos

Tens of thousands of stargazers will crowd downtown Dallas to witness April's total solar eclipse. Campground lodging and local hotels are nearly sold out in Erie, Pennsylvania. Indianapolis is hosting one of the largest watch parties in the nation alongside the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

And many hotel rooms and vacation rentals on the path are either sold out or listed at sky-high prices.

City officials along the eclipse's path of totality – a narrow stretch of land across the U.S. where people could see the moon block the sun's surface – are counting down the days until visitors flock to their towns and jam roads to see the rare natural phenomenon, they told USA TODAY.

Several city officials told USA TODAY that they've been planning for years for the massive crowds that are set to descend on the towns. And they're anticipating a chaotic weekend.

"We're expecting thousands and thousands of visitors on the shores of Lake Erie – between 56,000 and 200,000 visitors – which is an unprecedented amount," said Robert Lee, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania town.

Officials in Erie are even encouraging people to stay a few extra days after the eclipse to avoid gridlock traffic.

People who visit places along the path of totality could see the moon block the face of the sun, if the sky is clear. Visitors can expect crowded watch parties, congested roads and public safety officials to be present.

Hotels, rentals: 'Gearing up to welcome the influx of sky gazers'

Hotels, short-term vacation rentals and campgrounds along the path of totality are expensive and selling quickly.

"We’ve never heard of anything like this where there are people coming in from all over the country. This is pretty unique – Hotels are almost sold out," said Shalissa Perry, the chief marketing officer for Downtown Dallas.

The packed hotels are especially unique because it's rare for rooms to sell out on Sunday and Monday evenings, said Chris Gahl, the executive vice president of Visit Indy.

"The event is on Monday and it allows for hotels to fill up on Sunday night and Monday night which is great from an economic standpoint," he said.

Short-term vacation rentals are seeing a spike in both renters and lodgers. Data from the vacation rental company Airbnb shows rentals in Austin, Dallas, Indianapolis and Montreal are filling up the fastest in the U.S.

A large ball resembling the sun gets folks read for the April 8th solar eclipse during the St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Rochester.

"North American cities lying in the path of totality are gearing up to welcome the influx of sky gazers," reads a recent news release from the company.

During the last total solar eclipse in 2017, some hotels sold out nearly a year in advance.

Traffic and emergency plans

Massive crowds make for massive traffic jams, and city officials said they've been working for years to help ease the coming gridlock.

Many town officials on the path of totality consulted city leaders who were on the path of totality during the 2017 total eclipse to inform their planning for this year's event, they told USA TODAY.

Hailey Zehring, 11, Madyson Zehring, 14, Macie Zehring, 9, and Ashleigh Troth watch the solar eclipse with their protective glasses at Hayden Lawn in ASU Tempe campus on Aug. 21, 2017. The watch party was organized by ASU's School of Earth and Space Exploration.

"We have been researching, studying and planning for the total solar eclipse for the last two years," Gahl said.

Travelers to the eclipse's path of totality can especially expect hours of traffic after the spectacle in the sky concludes. Many people will be trying to exit at once, according to an analysis of the 2017 solar eclipse from Transportation Research News, a National Research Council publication.

Congestion during the last solar eclipse on big interstates and rural backroads lasted for up to 13 hours after totality, according to the analysis. The analysis's author Jonathan Upchurch said most sky gazers traveled to the path of totality by car.

Transportation departments in several states are warning people about road safety precautions ahead of the event. Texas state officials, for example, are warning drivers to be alert for a slew of pedestrians on the roads and telling drivers they should not wear eclipse glasses, which block out most light, while driving.

"There will be a lot of people coming in from different areas," said Travis Houston, an interim director for Dallas's Office of Emergency Management team. Dallas police and fire departments are also prepared for emergencies or crime that could come with the large crowds, Houston said.

People who live on the path of totality can sky gaze from their backyards to avoid traffic and driving hazards, Houston said.

Contributing: Rick Hampson, Nancy Trejos; USA TODAY

Contact Kayla Jimenez at kjimenez@usatoday.com. Follow her on X at @kaylajjimenez.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cities along eclipse path brace for chaos as hotels, rentals fill up