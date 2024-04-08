The total solar eclipse is today: Get the latest forecast and everything you need to know

It's finally here.

After years of buildup and anticipation, the Great North American Eclipse will occur today: This afternoon, a total eclipse of the sun will appear in the skies above the U.S., all the way from southern Texas to northern Maine.

The rare event − where the shadow of the moon plunges a narrow strip of land into darkness in the middle of the day − is an astronomical experience like no other that will be unusually accessible to millions of people.

That is, if the weather cooperates. Here's the latest forecast:

What time is the 2024 solar eclipse?

The total eclipse will begin in Mexico at about 11:07 a.m. PDT, Monday before crossing into Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT. It will end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT. The partial eclipse will last for awhile longer. Even if you're not in the path of totality and won't see the full eclipse, you may still see a percentage of it.

To find out exactly when the eclipse will be happening in your area, you can search by USA TODAY's database by ZIP code for a viewing guide.

Is it safe to drive during the solar eclipse?

The 2024 solar eclipse will shroud much of the United States in darkness on Monday, leaving many people to wonder: Is it safe to drive during the solar eclipse?

It is safe to drive during an eclipse as long as you don't look up at the sky. AAA is telling drivers to be focused on the road if they are operating a car during the total solar eclipse. But the automobile insurance company is advising Americans who want to safely view the total eclipse to "find a safe place to park (not on the side of a road or highway) away from other traffic and then wear your eclipse glasses," said Aixa Diaz, a spokeswoman from AAA.

Where will there be clear skies for the eclipse?

Surprisingly, weatherwise, the best spot for viewing the eclipse today is expected to be northern New England, specifically northern portions of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

The weather service forecast office in Caribou, Maine, confirmed this Sunday: "Despite being in a relatively active stormy period, somehow we scored a nearly perfect day Monday to observe the eclipse under sunny to mostly sunny skies during the mid-afternoon hours," the service said in a forecast discussion.

Elsewhere, clear skies are also "possible" from northern Arkansas to central Indiana, the weather service said, but the potential for high clouds could impact the view there.

[4/7/2024]



Updated Key Messages for tomorrow's total solar eclipse and cloud cover forecast are available. High clouds spanning across parts of the totality path are likely, but may not completely obscure the eclipse. For local forecasts visit https://t.co/pGx1JRZLBI. pic.twitter.com/d4JgEXorsF — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) April 7, 2024

Where will it be cloudy or stormy for the eclipse?

Unfortunately for folks in the path of totality, poor viewing conditions are expected from Missouri and Kansas southward into central and east Texas, AccuWeather said, where it is likely to be cloudy with showers and perhaps some severe thunderstorms.

Indeed, much of Texas has been placed under a "slight risk" area for severe weather on Monday: "Multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms should develop from early afternoon Monday through Tuesday morning across a large portion of Texas, into south Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas, and west Louisiana," the Storm Prediction Center said Sunday. "A few tornadoes, scattered large to very large hail, and isolated severe wind gusts will be possible."

The Weather Prediction Center said Sunday afternoon that clouds may also impede viewing across Ohio, northwest Pennsylvania and parts of New York.

What is the path of totality?

Those in the direct line of the eclipse will be treated to an incredible sight as the moon completely blots out the sun's disk, ushering in uncharacteristic darkness and revealing the sun's elusive outermost layer called the corona. That moment is called "totality" and this year the path of totality crosses through 13 U.S. states.

The last total solar eclipse to cut through North America was in August 2017.

Do you need eclipse glasses during totality?

A total solar eclipse offers skygazers the rare opportunity to witness the eclipse with the naked eye. However, solar eclipse glasses are still needed until totality is reached.

Certified solar eclipse glasses are crucial for spectators to avoid the sun's retina-damaging rays. But when the moon moves completely in front of the sun and blocks its light, you'll know it's safe to remove the glasses for a short period of time.

How fast does an eclipse shadow travel?

According to a post from the National Weather Service in Indianapolis on X, an eclipse shadow travels at speeds from 1,100 to 5,000 mph. Near the equator, it travels at around 1,100 mph and increases in speed as it approaches the poles.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Solar eclipse 2024 is today: What time eclipse is, latest forecast