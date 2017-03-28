Pictures of Iraq: Photojournalists bear witness to horror in ISIS-occupied Mosul

A man carries his daughter away from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul toward Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq, March 4, 2017. (Photo: Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)

The lives of countless Iraqis were upended when ISIS seized Mosul in June 2014. As the Iraqi army fights to liberate this key northern city from the terrorist group, photojournalists are on the ground bearing witness to the waking nightmare.

Although Iraqi troops outnumber ISIS fighters, terrorism tactics — suicide bombers, booby traps, etc. — and the presence of civilians have slowed their progress through the city.

The life of a war correspondent is fraught with danger but essential to informing the rest of the world of the scene. Government propaganda and partisan passions often obscure the reality of what’s happening on the ground. As the famous saying goes, truth is the first casualty of war. It often falls upon war correspondents to sharpen our understanding of hazardous situations with objectivity and precision. The photojournalist’s camera lens can bring clarity amid the fog of war and humanize the incomprehensible.

But this reporting comes at a price. Beginning in 2014, ISIS started making videos of their beheadings — targeting soldiers, civilians and journalists — reminding viewers back home of the risks war correspondents face in places like Iraq and Syria.

The International Federation of Journalists reports that 93 journalists and media professionals were killed across 23 countries last year. That was a decline from 112 in 2015. An additional 29 journalists died in accidents and natural disasters, bringing the total number of deaths to 122. Iraq had the highest number of media killings at 15, and Syria had the sixth most with six.

The Committee to Protect Journalists reports that 179 journalists have been killed in Iraq since 1992. In Syria during the same period, 108 journalists were killed.

Yahoo News reached out to three Reuters photographers who have been assigned to cover the battle of Mosul since the Iraqi army launched an offensive to reclaim the city on Oct. 16, 2016. They were asked a variety of questions pertaining to their experiences in the war-torn city. The photographers discussed their careers leading to this assignment, what it’s like to work alongside Iraqi troops, their interactions with the displaced civilians and which photographs meant the most to them.

Reuters photographers, from left: Zohra Bensemra, Alaa Al-Marjani and Goran Tomasevic. (Photos: Kawa Dosuki, courtesy of Alla Al-Marjani, Phil Moore)

Zohra Bensemra

Zohra Bensemra, from Algiers, has been a photojournalist since 1990, when she started covering the revolution in her home country of Algeria for local newspapers. The revolution changed the nation’s government from a single-party to a multiparty system. She joined Reuters as a stringer in 1997 during the Algerian civil war and went on to cover the battles between the Albanians and the Serbs in Macedonia.

“My experience from Algeria led me to work in countries suffering from internal conflict, be it social, economic or humanitarian,” she said.

In 2003, shortly after the U.S.-led invasion, Bensemra was assigned to Iraq. She became a Reuters staff photographer the following year while covering the city of Najaf in central Iraq. She has returned to Iraq several times since and has also covered major conflicts in the Middle East, North Africa, Darfur, Sudan, and Afghanistan. She was based in Pakistan for three years.

She was assigned to Mosul in 2005 during Iraq’s first, landmark elections. At the time, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi — a terrorist who would soon after join al-Qaeda and pledge allegiance to Osama bin Laden — declared war on the elections and issued a warning to frighten Iraqi citizens from participating in the democratic process.

“So covering the battle to liberate Mosul from the Islamic State’s militants is like a continuation of my previous assignment in Iraq,” she explained.

Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their homes wait to be transported while Iraqi forces battle Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq Feb. 27, 2017. (Photo: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters)