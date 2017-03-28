Capturing the battle against ISIS in Mosul — photojournalist Zohra Bensemra

“Algerian photojournalist Zohra Bensemra captured a series of heartbreaking images while covering the battle of Mosul. From elderly individuals weary from the ongoing warfare in Iraq to children bloodied from early brushes with violence. Her pictures show people holding up a white flag to signal that they are noncombatants and others crying on buses bound for safer areas. She told Yahoo News she hopes her works shows that “the human being is the same” regardless of “nationality or religion.”

