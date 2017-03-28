    1 / 27

    On the brink of famine

    Relatives of the six aid workers who were ambushed and killed grieve as they wait to collect and bury the bodies of their loved ones, outside the morgue in Juba, South Sudan Monday, March 27, 2017. The ambush of the six aid workers took place Saturday on the road from Juba, the capital, to Pibor, and is the latest of several attacks on aid workers in the country where at least 12 aid workers have been killed so far this year and 79 since civil war began in 2013. (AP)

    On the brink of famine: Worst humanitarian crisis hits as Trump slashes foreign aid

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    The world’s largest humanitarian crisis in 70 years has been declared in three African countries on the brink of famine, just as President Donald Trump’s proposed foreign aid cuts threaten to pull the United States from its historic role as the world’s top emergency donor.

    The conflict-fueled hunger crises in Nigeria, Somalia and South Sudan have culminated in a trio of potential famines hitting almost simultaneously. Nearly 16 million people in the three countries are at risk of dying within months.

    “We are facing the largest humanitarian crisis since the creation of the United Nations,” Stephen O’Brien, the U.N. humanitarian chief, told the U.N. Security Council after a visit this month to Somalia and South Sudan. (AP)

