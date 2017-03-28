On the brink of famine: Worst humanitarian crisis hits as Trump slashes foreign aid

The world’s largest humanitarian crisis in 70 years has been declared in three African countries on the brink of famine, just as President Donald Trump’s proposed foreign aid cuts threaten to pull the United States from its historic role as the world’s top emergency donor.

The conflict-fueled hunger crises in Nigeria, Somalia and South Sudan have culminated in a trio of potential famines hitting almost simultaneously. Nearly 16 million people in the three countries are at risk of dying within months.

“We are facing the largest humanitarian crisis since the creation of the United Nations,” Stephen O’Brien, the U.N. humanitarian chief, told the U.N. Security Council after a visit this month to Somalia and South Sudan. (AP)

>>> READ MORE ABOUT AFRICA’S HUMANITARIAN CRISIS

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr