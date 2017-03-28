Justice Department warns of a crackdown on ‘sanctuary’ policies

Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinforced President Trump’s call for an end to so-called “sanctuary” policies Monday, urging state and local law enforcement agencies to comply with federal immigration laws or risk losing Justice Department grants.

“[I] strongly urge our nation’s cities, states and counties to consider carefully the harm they are doing to their citizens by refusing to enforce our immigration laws, and to rethink such policies,” Sessions told reporters during a surprise appearance at the daily White House press briefing.

Following last week’s release of the first installment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s controversial new “Declined Detainer Outcome Report,” Sessions’ statement seems likely to further elevate tensions between the federal government and local law enforcement agencies over immigration enforcement.

Although different jurisdictions interpret their sanctuary policies differently, what they mostly have in common — and the flashpoint with the administration — is declining to honor “detainer requests” from ICE to hold arrestees for up to 48 hours after they would otherwise be released.

“In a single week, there were more than 200 instances of jurisdictions refusing to honor ICE detainer requests with respect to individuals charged with or convicted of a serious crime,” Sessions said, referring to the recent report, which identified specific jurisdictions that declined 206 of the 3,083 detainer requests ICE issued during the week of Jan. 28, 2017, to Feb. 3, 2017, (PDF).

Several sheriffs and other county officials have criticized the report as inaccurate and misleading. Reportedly, ICE itself has even acknowledged that at least two jurisdictions, Pennsylvania’s Franklin County and Nassau County in New York, were wrongly included in its list of top 10 non-cooperative jurisdictions. That error could have inflated the number of detainers that were declined by as many as 43 of the reported total of 206.

This photo, released Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, shows foreign nationals being arrested in a targeted enforcement operation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. (Photo: Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP) More

Created in accordance with Trump’s executive order on border security and immigration enforcement, the weekly reports appear to be designed to embarrass local law enforcement agencies that refuse to keep people in jail on ICE’s request.

What both Sessions and the report itself do not mention is that a majority of the jurisdictions listed as “noncooperative” have policies based on rulings by federal court judges that ICE detainers are not only optional but illegal and unconstitutional.

Although the report was wrong in accusing Franklin County of releasing five individuals of interest to ICE, it correctly noted that the county’s policy is to treat ICE detainers as nonmandatory requests, unless there is a court order.

The policy was implemented in 2015, following a federal court ruling the year before in the case of a U.S. citizen mistakenly held beyond the time of his release on an ICE detainer in Lehigh County, Pa. The Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Lehigh County was not required to enforce the detainer and therefore could be liable for illegally holding the man on ICE’s behalf.

Oregon’s Washington County was also listed among the ICE report’s top 10 noncooperative jurisdictions.

But Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett insisted to the Portland Tribune last week that “the report does not accurately describe the difficulties or potential legal ramifications associated with honoring ICE detainer requests.”

Garrett pointed to the 2014 decision by a U.S. District Court judge in Portland that led Washington County and pretty much every other county in Oregon — and several in Washington state — to stop complying with ICE detainers. In that case, the judge ruled that the Clackamas County Sheriff’s office had violated a woman’s Fourth Amendment rights by holding her on ICE’s request after she was eligible for release on bail. An ICE detainer, the federal judge declared, did not provide sufficient probable cause to warrant additional detention for the woman after bail had been granted.