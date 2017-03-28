Democrat Adam Schiff, probing Trump-Putin ties, has gone up against Russia (and Stephen Colbert) before

WASHINGTON — Congressman Adam Schiff, increasingly the Democratic point man on the investigation into allegations of overly cozy ties between President Trump and Russia, is a soft-spoken former federal prosecutor and a critic of government surveillance who may be the only lawmaker ever to draw blood from comic Stephen Colbert — literally.

Now Schiff is locked in a tense, headline-making standoff with the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, over how to proceed with a multi-tiered investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election, a probe that the White House sees as a dagger aimed at Trump’s legitimacy even though Schiff hasn’t drawn blood yet.

In the mid-1980s, fresh out of Harvard Law School and working as an assistant U.S. attorney in Los Angeles, Schiff prosecuted the first-ever FBI agent to be indicted for espionage in a bizarre sex-and-cash-for-secrets case. Richard Miller was accused of scheming with Soviet agents — one of whom, “Svetlana,” was his lover — to share U.S. national security secrets in return for $65,000 in cash and gold.

“I learned a lot of the tradecraft of the Russians — back then, the Soviets — how they recruited people, what they were interested in obtaining in terms of U.S. classified information, how the KGB worked with assets in the United States,” Schiff told Yahoo News by telephone on Friday.

Nearly 15 years after that case, Schiff won what was the most expensive House race in the 2000 cycle, beating Republican Jim Rogan, one of the “managers” of the impeachment trial against President Bill Clinton not quite two years earlier.

View photos

“I felt, during that race, it was hammered home to me the importance of speaking in every medium that your opponent is speaking in — cable, mailbox, radio,” Schiff told Yahoo News. “I was never a heavy Twitter user until this president — it’s become important for me to communicate through Twitter, and use humor when I can.”

In Congress, Schiff served as a top Democrat on the special Benghazi Committee and is the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee — a job that puts him in the “Gang of Eight” senior lawmakers privy to the nation’s deepest secrets.

He has emerged as one of his party’s leading voices on questions of national security. In the aftermath of revelations made possible by Edward Snowden, Schiff worked to curtail government surveillance inside the United States. He has also repeatedly called for Congress to debate and vote on authorizing the use of force against the Islamic State, rather than rely — as former President Barack Obama did — on the resolution adopted nearly 16 years ago to go after the perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks.

Recently, Schiff has become House Democrats’ go-to resource in the complex investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election. Last Wednesday, he sharply criticized Nunes for cutting out Schiff and the other members of the committee by going directly to the White House with supposed evidence that conversations involving associates of Trump may have been intercepted by American intelligence or law-enforcement agencies.