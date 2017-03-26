Ted Koppel to Sean Hannity: You’re bad for America

Ted Koppel says Fox News host Sean Hannity is bad for America.

On “CBS Sunday Morning,” the veteran newsman told Hannity that the audience he attracts is unable to distinguish between the divisive political rhetoric that marked the 2016 presidential campaign and the truth.

“You have attracted people who are determined that ideology is more important than facts,” Koppel told Hannity.

Hannity, who emerged as an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump during the campaign and a combative conservative voice since Trump’s election, said Koppel isn’t giving the audience enough credit. The Fox News host has repeatedly insisted he isn’t part of the news media business — and sees himself as a pundit.

“We have to give some credit to the American people that they are somewhat intelligent and that they know the difference between an opinion show and a news show,” Hannity said. “You’re cynical.”

“I am cynical,” Koppel, the former host of ABC’s “Nightline,” replied.

“Do you think we’re bad for America?” Hannity asked. “You think I’m bad for America?”

“Yeah,” Koppel replied.

“You do?” Hannity said. “Really? That’s sad, Ted. That’s sad.”

On Twitter, Hannity accused CBS of selectively editing his interview with Koppel.

Fake "edited" news. I did about a 45 minute interview with CBS. They ran less than 2. Why did Ted cut out my many examples of media bias? https://t.co/prynzE2yLQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 26, 2017





Fake "edited" news. I gave a example after example of why I say "journalism is dead". I also gave many examples of how liberalism has failed https://t.co/prynzE2yLQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 26, 2017





"Fake Edited News" @CBSNews release the Unedited 45 minute interview so people can see the BS games you play in the edit room. I dare you! https://t.co/prynzE2yLQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 26, 2017





Editing claims aside, there is reason for Koppel to be cynical.

A Pew Research Center study published shortly before the November election found that 81 percent of voters could not agree even on “basic facts.”

And it doesn’t help that Hannity continues to spew falsehoods under the guise of “opinion.”

Earlier this month on his syndicated radio show, Hannity suggested the federal judge in Hawaii who blocked President Trump’s most recent executive order on immigration had done drugs with former President Barack Obama.

“This judge who issued the travel ban ruling is an Obama law school classmate,” Hannity said. “… Were they best friends in Hawaii? Were they part of the ‘Choom Gang,’ smoking pot and hanging out? And doing a little bit of weed and maybe even a little blow?”

Hannity then floated the popular, fact-free right-wing conspiracy that Obama had traveled to the Aloha State before the ruling to influence the judge.

“Obama made a surprise visit to Hawaii 48 hours before the judge blocked the Trump travel ban,” Hannity said. “Did he see his buddy? Not saying he did, but considering NBC, CNN, and every other, you know, abusively biased alt-left, propaganda, destroy-Trump media outlet is into conspiracies these days, I guess nothing is off the table.”

Read more from Yahoo News: