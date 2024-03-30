Phoenix police officer shot, injured by group trying to rob car

A Phoenix police officer was injured after a shooting near 33rd and Southern avenues late Friday night, according to officials.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, multiple armed people attempted to rob a vehicle that was parked near West Southern Avenue, according to Phoenix police.

During the attempted robbery, a Phoenix Police Officer who was working off-duty at a nearby business was made aware of the situation and went to approach those who were involved, police said. Police said at least one of the people involved had a gun and began to fire in the direction of the officer.

The officer received multiple gunshot wounds during the encounter and did not fire his weapon, according to police. Police said he was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening and was in stable condition.

Police said the suspects left the area before other officers responded to the scene and the investigation was ongoing. The area was shut down as the scene was investigated.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the police department or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to provide an anonymous tip.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police officer shot multiple times in Tolleson