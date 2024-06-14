The Morning After: Microsoft pauses its creepy Recall AI feature

Microsoft has belatedly cottoned on to the whole “using AI to watch someone’s screen might be a bit creepy” thing. It has announced it will limit the launch of Recall, which was due to arrive alongside the first batch of Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs on June 18 . Instead, it will limit previews to just members of its Insider program to better focus on their feedback. We all know what that means, right? It’s just going to fade into the ether until everyone forgets it ever happened.

Promotional image for the Galaxy Watch FE (Samsung)

Samsung’s Galaxy FE lineup offers a lot of what’s available in its flagship products with a much lower price. The latest to join the gang is the Galaxy Watch FE, which gets much of the same health tech as the Galaxy Watch in a more modest package . The tradeoffs are sensible enough to make the price of $200 pretty darn compelling for some people.

Image of Segway's Navimow i105 robo mower (Photo by Daniel Cooper / Engadget)

Robomowers are expensive, require a lot of effort to install and aren’t exactly the set-and-forget dream you expect. Or at least, they used to be: Now, Segway’s Navimow i105 uses GPS instead of a fiddly ground wire, removing a lot of the hassle of installation . It’s not perfect by any means, but it’s an easy way to turn a patch of ground into a manicured lawn without much effort on your part.

