Supreme Court strikes down Trump-era federal ban on bump stocks

The ruling marks the latest gun case to come before the nation's top court.

The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that a "bump stock" attachment does not convert a semiautomatic rifle into a "machine gun," which is prohibited under federal law.

Justice Clarence Thomas explained in his opinion that a semiautomatic rifle equipped with a bump stock does not make it a fully automatic machine gun. A machine gun is defined as a weapon that can fire more than one shot "by a single function of the trigger," which is not the case with rifles with bump stock attachments.

Read the Supreme Court ruling here:

❓What is a bump stock?

Bump stocks are attachments for semi-automatic rifles that increase the speed at which bullets are fired. It replaces a rifle's standard stock — the part held against the shoulder. The new stock then "bumps" back and forth between the shooter's shoulder and the trigger, which makes the rifle fire more rapidly. It does not alter the rifle to make it fire automatically, which is how the classification has circumvented being defined as a fully automatic weapon, which is illegal for private citizens to own.

🔎 What the ruling means

The Supreme Court found that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives overextended its authority under the Trump administration when it put a federal regulation in place banning bump stocks in 2018. The ban determined that rifles with bump stocks were classified as machine guns, which the court disagreed with.

Now, civilians have access to bump stocks again.

⬅️ How we got here

On Oct. 1, 2017, a Las Vegas gunman used firearms equipped with bump stocks to kill 60 people and wound hundreds more. In 2018, the ATF under the Trump administration issued a regulation saying rifles equipped with bump stocks should be classified as machine guns, which have been banned since 1986.

The case was brought by Michael Cargill, the owner of an Austin, Texas, gun store who had to turn in several bump stocks he had in store after the federal agency published its rule. Cargill challenged the rule, seeking to get it overturned.

Arguments in the case were heard on Feb. 28.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh this page for updates.