Stanley has launched sizzling summer tumbler colors — shop 6 new hues at Amazon

It's summertime, and the sippin' is easy with these bright new tumblers. (Stanley)

Is the viral Stanley cup a bit overexposed? Maybe. But is it worth the hype? To me, absolutely! I use mine every day, and it's taken my hydration game to another level. Seriously — I can't put this thing down. I own the 40-ounce Quencher in forest green and gold from the 2023 holiday collection, and it's my pride and joy. But Stanley has released its new Heat Wave collection for summer, and I'm starting to wonder whether my cup needs a younger sibling.

The brand has relaunched its bestselling "big cup" — the 40-ouncer we all know and love — in six bold colors that scream summer. Even better: These new tumblers are available at both Stanley's website and Amazon — same colors, same pricing, same sizes!

Speaking of sizes, all six hues are also available on the smaller 30-ounce cup, so you don't have to commit to the giant tumbler if it's too cumbersome for you.

In case you're curious about what makes these Stanley tumblers so special, here's a quick rundown. They have a loyal following because they're practically indestructible and keep drinks ice-cold or piping hot for hours. Depending on the size you buy, that insulating power can even last for days. Shoppers (myself included) also appreciate that the cups are easy to hold thanks to their ergonomic, super-sturdy comfort grip handle. What I love most, though, is their tapered base that fits easily into car cup holders — because nothing's more annoying than a huge cup that doesn't fit anywhere.

Now that you've got the 411 on the internet's most popular cup, want to see each Heat Wave color in all its glory? Take a look below and snag your favorite before it sells out.

