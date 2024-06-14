Apple's MacBook Air M3 hits a new low, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Amazon and B&H have the latest 13-inch MacBook Air down to $899 for the base configuration with an M3 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's its lowest price to date, coming in $200 below Apple's MSRP and $100 below the street price we've seen on Amazon over the past month or so.

This version may be enough if you only plan to use the laptop lightly, but if you want to multitask with any regularity, we'd recommend getting a config with double the RAM and storage space. That one is on sale for $1,329 at the same retailers, which is another all-time low. Apple sells this model for $1,499, though it's gone for less on Amazon in recent weeks.

In any event, the M3 MacBook Air earned a score of 90 in our review this past March, and it's now the top pick in our guide to the best laptops. It still has just about everything we want from a mainstream notebook: a premium design, a crisp display, a comfortable keyboard and trackpad, long battery life, solid speakers and fast performance for most needs. It can still run a bit hot under heavy workloads, and it's still limited to just two USB-C ports, but it gives little to complain about otherwise.

It's worth remembering that the M2 MacBook Air is still a great value if you want to save a few more dollars, but this newer model adds support for dual external displays (albeit only when the laptop is closed) and Wi-Fi 6E alongside the slightly faster chip. The base M3 model also has faster storage performance than its M2 equivalent.