Pepsi Lime or Pepsi Peach? 2 limited-edition sodas to make debut in time for summer

Summer is right around the corner, and Pepsi is partnering with celebrity chef Bobby Flay and releasing two limited-edition sodas to celebrate.

According to a release, Flay, the chef, restauranteur and TV host, will be featured in an upcoming Pepsi TV campaign, in-store displays, digital content shorts, stunts, a social series of grill tips, tricks and tutorials and more leading up to Memorial Day and continuing throughout the summer.

Exclusive recipes from Flay can be found on BetterWithPepsi.com.

Pepsi is releasing two limited-edition flavors this summer: Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach.

In addition, Pepsi is introducing two limited-edition flavors in what the brand says will "punch up the quintessential American BBQ": Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach.

Both flavors will be available to purchase soon nationwide and will come in both 12 ounce cans and 20 ounce bottles. You can find where to purchase them locally through Pepsi's product locator.

The news of Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach come after Dr Pepper's announcement that Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut and Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut Zero Sugar will be available beginning May 1 at retailers nationwide through the end of July.

How to win a summer barbeque party from Pepsi

Pepsi is holding a sweepstakes for a chance to win an "epic BBQ experience" from the brand. To enter, scan a participating Pepsi 20 ounce bottle or 12 ounce can. One person could receive a summer barbeque party for themselves and guests.

No purchase is necessary for the sweepstakes, which is open only to legal residents of all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. The contest ends June 17. Void where prohibited, and full details and official rules can be found at online.

You can also receive cash back by submitting a receipt showing the purchase of a food item and Pepsi product together at any food service or retail location for up to $2.50 via PayPal or Venmo. To get cash back, scan the code in-store or visit betterwithpepsi.tryadrink.com.

