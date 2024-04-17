Dr Pepper is bringing a new, limited-time coconut flavor to a store near you: What to know

Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut and Dr Pepper Coconut Creamy Coconut Zero Sugar will be available beginning May 1 at retailers nationwide through the end of July.

Dr Pepper has a new flavor coming out just in time for summer.

The company announced Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut and Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut Zero Sugar will be available beginning May 1 at retailers nationwide through the end of July.

The flavor will be sold in 12-oz 12-packs and also 20-oz bottles, the company said, and "brings together the perfect combination of the original 23 Dr Pepper flavors with layers of tropical coconut flavor and a delicious, creamy finish."

Dr Pepper says the new flavor "pairs perfectly with a hot summer day" and is the only "coconut-cream-flavored dark soda on the market."

Dr Pepper also released coconut-flavored creamer

The new flavor comes about a month after the soda company partnered with Coffee Mate to create a new coconut lime-flavored creamer that is made specifically to be mixed with Dr Pepper to create dirty sodas.

The creamer, also available for a limited time, combines "notes of refreshing coconut and zesty lime flavors" that, when mixed with Dr Pepper, creates a "classic dirty soda – no extra ingredients required," according to the companies.

“We are excited to collaborate with Dr Pepper merging the worlds of coffee creamer and soda, making it easy to make the viral Dirty Soda trend that’s taken the world by storm," said Leonardo Aizpuru, vice president of brand marketing for the beverage division and business unit at Nestle, in a statement to USA TODAY last month.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut: See when the new flavor will be available