Starbucks releases 'swicy' refresher beverages built off sweet heat trend

Feeling spicy? Starbucks has launched a beverage line just for you.

From April 16 on, customers can grab one of three new Spicy Lemonade Refreshers built off the current "swicy" trend. A hit with consumers, "swicy" is a combination of the words "sweet" and "spicy."

Starbucks fans will also be able to try the coffee retailer's new cold foam flavor: Spicy Cream Cold Foam.

The new refreshers and cold foam flavor will only be available this spring while supplies last, according to Starbucks.

Starbucks launches new Spicy Lemonade Refreshers beverages. Pictured: Spicy Strawberry

The sweetness of Starbucks' Refreshers are paired with its new Spicy Chili Powder Blend and lemonade to create a "swicy" flavor.

Here's the new lineup, as described by Starbucks:

Spicy Dragonfruit combines sweet flavors of mango and exotic dragonfruit shaken with ice, real dragonfruit pieces, zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend

Spicy Pineapple features flavors of pineapple and passionfruit shaken with ice, real pineapple pieces, zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend

Spicy Strawberry brings together sweet flavors of strawberry and acai shaken with ice, real strawberry pieces, zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend

Spicy Cream Cold Foam was crafted with Starbucks classic cold foam and Spicy Chili Powder Blend and can be added to any Starbucks beverage. Try adding Spicy Cream Cold Foam to a Cold Brew for a coffee with a kick, or enjoy it with an Iced Chai Tea Latte for a delicious combination of spices.

Starbucks launches new Spicy Cream Cold Foam

What is 'swicy'?

"Swicy” food is food that is a combination of sweet and spicy, also known as "sweet heat." The craving has kicked up a notch in recent years, with more "swicy" products emerging, especially from the condiment and drink categories.

"Swicy" items on menus were up 38% in 2023, according to market research firm Datassential, reported by TODAY.

Nick Wuest, senior manager at Shake Shack’s Innovation Kitchen, told TODAY that he's been noticing a growing popularity with a classic "swicy" product, a Mexican chili-lime salt called Tajin.

"People are being exposed to more, in new exciting ways, and that has made them a lot more adventurous in the way they eat," Wuest told TODAY.

Starbucks' BOGO event: April 18

Starbucks Rewards members can enjoy half off all their favorites with a Buy One Get One offer on April 18. What better time to try the new Spicy Lemonade Refreshers or Spicy Cream Cold Foam!

On April 18, Starbucks Rewards members in the U.S. will receive half off a beverage of their choosing with Starbucks' Buy One Get One offer. Buy any beverage of any size and receive one free between 12 and 6 p.m.

Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores have also put a sweet and spicy twist on signature classics – the affogato and espresso martini.

