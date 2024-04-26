One man killed early Friday on Lansing's north side

LANSING — A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Friday on the city's north side, police said.

Police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Turner Street about 12:10 a.m. where they found the victim, Lansing police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said. The Lansing Fire Department provided medical care at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide is the fourth violent death in the city this year, all within the last month.

Gulkis said police have not made any arrests in Friday's shooting death and believe it is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police Departmentat 517-483-4600, ext. 5, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private messagethrough the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing shooting leaves man dead on city's north side