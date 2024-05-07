Met Gala 2024 highlights: Some stars embrace dress code's darker side, others look to the light

Zendaya arrives in look number one at the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

The Met Gala's iconic steps bloomed with celebrities Monday night as fashionable A-listers including Zendaya, Pamela Anderson, Demi Moore and more rocked both whimsical and darkly enchanted looks for fashion's biggest night in New York City.

The event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, called on attendees to embody "The Garden of Time" dress code. While on the surface, that might inspire vibrantly lush landscapes and fresh flowers, the short story on which the phrase is based tells a more ominous tale that some stars fully embraced.

While dozens of notable names graced the red (er, green) carpet, pro-Palestinian protesters threatened to disrupt the event.

Here are some of the highlights from the 2024 Met Gala.

Embracing fashion's dark side

Some stars (and their stylists) did their homework and dug deeper into the sinister elements of the dress code, inspired by J.G. Ballard's dystopian story about a count and countess whose walled garden is under threat from an approaching crowd.

Fashionable celebrities including rappers Cardi B and Bad Bunny, actresses Zendaya, Penelope Cruz and Lily Gladstone and model and Met Gala livestream host Ashley Graham understood the assignment.

Zendaya. (Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Cardi B. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Penelope Cruz. (Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

Rebecca Ferguson. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lily Gladstone. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Demi Moore. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Putting the 'Met' in metallics

Another theme that sparkled on the Met Gala steps was the metallic vibe that celebrities including tennis star Serena Williams, actresses Gabrielle Union and Keke Palmer, Kim Kardashian and event co-chair J.Lo looked happy to embrace.

Instead of florals, Union's stylist Thomas Christos Kikis told Fashionista that she wanted to embody another element important to gardens — water.

Gabrielle Union. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Serena Williams. (Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

Keke Palmer. (Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kim Kardashian. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ethereal 'reawakenings'

Some A-listers opted for more ethereal and whimsical interpretations of both the "Sleeping Beauties" theme and botanical dress code.

Singer Lana Del Rey wowed attendees with her Alexander McQueen design made from real forest-friendly branches. Other celebs opting for wispy red carpet looks included actresses Elle Fanning and Dove Cameron, Pamela Anderson and singers Ariana Grande and Karol G.

Lana Del Rey. (Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Elle Fanning. (Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

Karol G. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ariana Grande. (Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)