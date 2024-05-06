Met Gala 2024 live updates: See what stars are wearing on the red carpet

Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Angela WeissS/AFP via Getty Images)

Designers and their A-list muses are taking over the Met Gala red carpet.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the annual event is a who’s who of some of the most influential figures in fashion, entertainment, sports, business and beyond, each bringing their own interpretation of this year’s dress code, “The Garden of Time.”

Anna Wintour, Vogue editor in chief and Costume Institute trustee, has been co-chair of the Met Gala since 1995. This year, she shares hosting duties with co-chairs Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and Jonathan Anderson, creative director of the fashion label Loewe, are honorary chairs.

Monday’s event celebrates the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The exhibit features roughly 250 historically significant pieces that span 400 years, all of which are too fragile to be worn again, according to Vogue.

How do you score a Met Gala invite? Editor in chief of Vogue Anna Wintour attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's announcement of the Costume Institute's spring 2024 exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" in New York. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images) First and foremost: Be on Anna Wintour’s good side. The Vogue editor in chief and gala chairwoman oversees the guest list and makes the final call on who gets invited. Just because someone has a big bank account doesn’t guarantee them admission — it’s a combination of “timely achievements” and “cultural clout,” according to Time. Yes, that can include influencers to get #MetGala trending. To keep the event exclusive, the headcount is capped at 400. It’s really not your typical soiree: For instance, the price tag for one person this year is $75,000 (up from $50,000 in 2023) while a table starts at $350,000. The celebs you see ascending the staircase tonight? They don’t usually buy tickets and are often guests of designers. Also, Wintour arranges the seating chart and guests don’t sit next to their plus-one (if they're even allowed to bring one).

