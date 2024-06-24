The best swimsuit brands for women over 50, according to style experts

Summer is almost here and that means days spent on the boat, at the beach and sipping cocktails poolside. When the weather gets warm, women experience enough pressure to look bikini-ready, but finding a swimsuit that makes you feel your best can seem like a wild goose chase. And shopping for a bathing suit over the age of 50 adds a few more special considerations! Chances are you want something that looks flattering without showing too much skin and something that offers support – but not at the expense of style. In short, finding the perfect swimsuit is a challenge. Lucky for you, we’ve done the hard work of combing through hundreds of options, consulting with fashion experts and reading customer reviews to bring you a list of the best swimsuits for women over 50. We promise you’ll find at least one or two options on this list that will make you feel confident and comfortable as you get ready for a summer of fun.

Best swimsuit for women over 50 overall

Other top swimsuits for women over 50 we recommend for 2024

Summersalt Summersalt Sidestroke Swimsuit Best one-shoulder swimsuit Material: 78% recycled polyamide, 22% elastane | Design details: Full bottom coverage, no top padding, back cut-out | Silhouette: One-piece, one shoulder | Sizes: 0-24 | Color options: Seaweed, seaglass and white sand; sky blue, mountain and white sand; white sand; olive; lava, hibiscus and white sand; deep sea; sea urchin; deep sea, hydrangea and white sand; spritz, strawberry and white sand; floral fête; vintage floral and sea urchin; preppy petals in hydrangea and pink; blue isle There are 18 styles to choose from. This popular Summersalt one-piece made Style expert Joseph Katz’s list of faves because of its “sexy cut-out on the back and built-in slimming detail.” The suit uses diagonal seaming, and the brand’s signature compression fabric keeps everything in place. It is size-inclusive, ranging from 0 to 24, is super supportive at the bust without using any added cups or padding and has full coverage at the rear. They even have options for classic sizing or women with longer torsos. Thousands of shoppers are fans and love how flattering it is and the fact that they never have to adjust themselves when wearing it. Pros Tons of sizing available Cons No top padding $95 at Summersalt

J.Crew J.Crew Ruched V-Neck One-Piece Best swimsuit with ruching Material: 82% recycled nylon, 18% elastane, 92% polyester, 8% elastic lining | Design details: Full coverage bottom, high coverage back, low-cut leg, removable padding | Silhouette: One-piece, V-neck | Sizes: 0-24 classic torso, 0-16 long torso | Color options: Fuschia, navy, black, lemon, wildfire, warm chimney, cerise, iris, papaya, safari, sail blue This sleek J.Crew suit is a bestseller for a reason! Katz loves this stylish one-piece “for the ruching detail, its slimming effects and very sexy plunging V-neck.” The suit ranges in size from 0 to 24 and even comes in a long-torso version. Along with being machine-washable, this full-coverage suit also has built-in UPF 50 sun protection. Even better, it is made of 60% recycled materials — so you can feel good about your purchase. Pros Removable padding Cons Deep V-neck not suitable for all $118 at J.Crew

Amazon Holipick One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit Best affordable swimsuit Material: 85% Nylon, 15% Spandex | Design details: One-shoulder, Cut-out, Ruching at midsection | Silhouette: One-piece | Sizes: XXS-22Plus | Color options: 27 options Two of our editors tested out this sleek one-shoulder suit and loved how stylish and sophisticated it is. Despite only having one strap, Commerce Editor, Janelle Randazza said it was very easy to move around in without it exposing you — it was even diving board-proof! "The coverage was just enough so that I could still run around like a 4th grader on field day. I love to body surf and dive and this suit totally held up and kept me covered," she said. Home Editor, Lisa Schweitzer said it looked more expensive than it was and liked that it provided good coverage and support without pinching or constricting her but she said the sizing seemed to run a bit small. Pros Affordable Cons Sizing can run small, so check the size chart $36 at Amazon

Amazon Aidonger One Piece Swim Dress Best swimdress Material: 82% polyester, 18% spandex | Design details: Built-in cups, swim skirt | Silhouette: Swimdress | Sizes: XS-5XL | Color options: 23 options If you like more coverage in the back, our Commerce managing editor, Katelyn Mullen and Deals Writer, Carrie McCabe recommend this cute sim dress. McCabe says the neckline is very flattering for larger bust sizes, while Mullen loved that it stays in place so she doesn't have to constantly adjust it. She even mentioned that it was so flattering, that she got several compliments on it! "I had four different women at my community pool stop me to tell me they liked my swimsuit and ask where I got it from," she said. Pros Full coverage in the back with the skirt Cons Cups are not removeable $39 at Amazon

Miraclesuit Miraclesuit Crossover With Mesh One Piece Swimsuit Most flattering swimsuit Material: 69% nylon, 31% spandex | Design details: Soft cup bra, sheer detail, shaping fabric, mesh cutouts | Silhouette: One-piece, crossover, scoop back | Sizes 8-16 | Color options: Sangria, navy, black, nova A bathing suit that’s sexy and supportive? Bring it on. Mirclesuit has been treating us to figure-flattering swimwear for decades, so it makes sense that this cute option is at the top of Katz's list. “The Miraclesuit is a supercharged one-piece with a sexy sheer detail and fabric that shapes you to perfection,” he said. Sultry mesh cutouts are flanked by classical draping and shirring to hide any imperfections. Its deep-scoop back shows off some skin, while the thick straps help keep everything in place as you move around. Pros Shaping fabric Cons Limited color options $172 at Miraclesuit

CUPSHE Cupshe Bowknot Bathing Best wrap waist swimsuit Material: 80% chinlon, 20% spandex | Design details: Padded cups, bow knot waist | Silhouette: One-piece, wrap front | Sizes: XS-XXL | Color options: Orange and white You can’t go wrong with this popular one-piece. “Built-in bra cups and the tie detail create a great slimming illusion, and the price is right,” said Katz about this top-rated Cupshe option. The bow knot at the waist helps create an hourglass shape, while the color-blocked design gives it a fun twist. “Honestly, the most comfortable swimsuit I’ve ever worn!" raved one shopper. "Flattering on, and I love the color. I’m 5’5”, 145 pounds and I got the large. I have a longer torso, and this suit fits perfect. I’ll definitely be ordering more! Also, I’m in my 60s, so this suit is appropriate for everyone.” Pros Flattering waist detail Cons Only one color option $35 at Amazon

Maaji Maaji Peacock Queen High Neck One Piece Best high neck swimsuit Material: 88% recycled polyamide, 8% spandex, 4% polyester knit | Design details: Zipper front, lace-up back | Silhouette: One-piece, high neck | Sizes: S-L | Color options: Reversible blue to white floral We can’t get over how cute this reversible suit is! “This is another great one-piece with a zipper front detail,” said Katz. “ It follows the athleisure/aquatic sports vibe and it's reversible so you get two suits in one! It is also on trend with the sparkly detail in the fabric.” Despite the high-neck silhouette, the front zipper allows you to decide just how much skin you want to show. The back features adjustable criss-cross straps so you're sure to find a comfortable fit. Pros Reversible Cons Lace-up back can be hard to put on yourself $84 at Maaji

Skims Skims Scoop Neck One-Piece Best color choices Material: 76% recycled nylon/24% spandex | Design details: Adjustable straps, sculpting | Silhouette: One-piece, scoop neck and scoop back | Sizes: XXS-4X | Color options: Onyx, gunmetal and cocoa Size-inclusive and available in tons of colors, this Skims suit is an all-around winner. Blogger Dana shared her love for Skims swimsuits because of their sculpting ability and classic designs. This one's available in XXS to 4XL and comes in a ton of colors. You can opt for classic black, gray or nude shades or go for a pop with a pretty pastel or bold neon. Looking for some additional coverage? Layer on this matching swim top and/or swim skirt. Pros Lots of plus size options Cons Expensive $88 at Skims

Summersalt Summersalt Marina Swimsuit Best colorblock swimsuit Material: 78% recycled polyamide, 22% elastane | Design details: Shelf soft-cup bra, compression seaming, adjustable straps, color blocking | Silhouette: One-piece | Sizes: 2-22 | Color options: Leopard; grapefruit, color, and white sand; sky, blue mountain and white sand; Atlantic, sea urchin, and white sand; lava, hibiscus and white sand; seaweed, seaglass and white sand Stand out on a crowded beach in this colorful suit. Dana is also a major fan of Summersalt swimwear. This fun color-blocked option has smoothing diagonal seaming, built-in cups and adjustable straps for a figure-flattering look. It has full coverage at the rear and a shelf bra with built-in soft cups that give your bust area a nice smooth shape. “I am a 63-year-old slim, small woman with a thick waist. This suit makes me look like I have a figure! My husband loves it as much as I do,” raved one five-star reviewer. Pros Color blocking fabric Cons Built-in cups can't be removed $67 at Summersalt

Monday Swimwear Monday Swimwear Aruba One-Piece Best celeb-approved option Material: 82% recycled nylon, 18% spandex | Design details: Adjustable coverage, thick waist panel | Silhouette: One-piece, deep W-neck | Sizes: P-VVV | Color options: Black, ivory Martha Stewart made a splash wearing this plunging stunner on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Martha’s exact white-hot swimsuit is designed to be slimming and flattering, thanks to the thick panel around the waist, wide straps for supporting large busts and a deep V-neckline which helps elongate the body. The gorgeous suit is made with recycled nylon and spandex sourced from leftover nylon yarn and scraps and can be yours in sizes ranging from petite to 3XL (or VVV, as it's listed on Monday Swimwear). Pros Adjustable coverage Cons Pricey $178 at Monday Swimwear

Factors to consider when choosing a swimsuit for women over 50

Material: The secret to finding the most flattering style? "Focus on support and shaping," said Rassi, who added: “Look for a fabric that has a good stretch, but is also sturdy enough to sculpt. You want to ensure that over time, the swimsuit will retain its shape — no saggy bottoms wanted." Rassi believes the best fabric for swimwear is a nylon blend: "It’s super elastic and durable and much softer than polyester.” Another detail she always looks at is the leg opening of the swimsuit bottoms. “Sometimes, the seams can be stiff and cut into your legs, creating unflattering lines. You want to make sure the suit has a good amount of stretch around the seams.” Both Rassi and Katz recommend a suit with built-in underwire. “A one- or two-piece style with an underwire top — think a balconette shape — gives the suit a great visual detail while providing support,” said Rassi. Added Joseph, “Underwire is great because you don’t have to worry about support issues and it gives a clean, built-in-sexy look.” Other details to keep an eye out for are built-in mesh for smoothing purposes, sun-protective fabric and, of course, ruching. According to Katz, “ruching is a fabric-gathering detail that is terrific because it smooths edges and enhances natural curves.”



Design features: While Marie believes the best swimsuits are “whatever you feel most comfortable in,” she also recommends reaching for “one-pieces and high-cut bikinis that provide support and have ruching details.” A higher cut elongates the legs and ruching is like magic, camouflaging tummy troubles and more. Katz however, isn't jumping on the two-piece train, telling Yahoo Life: “The most popular swimsuits when we get to 50 and above tend to be one-pieces — they’re a little more forgiving as they cover the areas most women want [to hide].” But that doesn’t mean your maillot has to be basic! “The one-piece swimsuit has evolved, and it is not the dated look and feel we saw years back. Today the one-piece swimsuit is built to look sexy, show off curves or add definition in places women need them and cover the areas women don’t want to show,” he added.



Silhouette: “One-piece swimsuits, long-sleeve and retro styles (specifically high-waist bottoms) are among the most popular," Rassi said. "According to Afterpay data, sales for retro styles are up 211% YOY with long-sleeve styles following suit, up 159% YOY.” Katz is partial to one-shoulder suits, as they “show a bit more but also give great coverage." He added that “it’s not a typical look in swimwear, so you will stand out a bit, in a good way.” Look for options that represent your personal style — and have fun! Experiment with cut-out details, splashy prints, sheer panels, color blocking and sparkles.

Other swimsuits our readers love

The Smismivo Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit is just $30 and comes with a pushup bra plus a magical tummy-control panel that keeps everything in place while keeping you comfortable. Our readers absolutely love its adjustable halter cut, and the fact that it offers full coverage without sacrificing a cute figure.

The Pique shaping suit by Spanx features a power mesh that offers shaping all over for a snatched look that doesn’t make you feel constricted. Readers love this one-piece suit’s plunging neckline.

The Cupshe Tummy Control Swimsuit is another one-piece suit that manages to offer full coverage without skimping on style. A sexy vibe with tummy control?. Yep, and it comes in 19 colors.

The top-rated Hilor Swimsuit has incredible tummy control and a flattering one-shoulder cut with a fun frill. Readers love that the suit offers the support of a sports bra without the need for restrictive underwire, and postpartum moms love its slimming silhouette.

Hilor offers a second one-piece suit with a decorative criss-cross neckline mirrored in the waist detail. This suit also keeps everything in place, and readers say it’s particularly good for women with larger busts.

The Tempt Me swimsuit is an interesting take on a two-piece suit. It comes with a flowing top and boy shorts for a slimming combo that keeps you fully covered, but with all the benefits of two-piece suits. Readers love how the shorts don’t feel tight and restrictive like typical bathing suit bottoms, while still offering tummy control.

The B2prity One Piece Swimsuit comes in 32 colors, including a two-tone color combo with a patterned bust and solid color torso. Readers love the design and say it holds their tummies in without making it hard to breathe, and the v-neck offers a flirty touch.

FAQs

How do you know if a swimsuit is good quality?

The most telling sign of a good swimsuit is the material. Good material will be thicker and won't show skin when stretched. High-quality material will also feel smoother and silkier to the touch, while poor-quality swimsuits can have a plastic or rough feel

How do I choose a swimsuit for my body type?

If you prefer board shorts, bra tops or short sleeves on your swimsuits, go with what makes you feel the most comfortable. That being said, if you're looking to try a new style, identify your body type and pick a swimsuit design that you think fits your body best. You can always add on accessories like a cover-up, a sarong or a romper. Also, consider your swim style—ruffles or skorts work for leisure but not athletic swims.

Should you wash your swimsuit after every use?

Yes, it’s important to wash your swimsuit after every use. You don't want to be sitting in day-old chlorine or dried ocean water the next time you pull your suit on. If you’re worried about damaging the material, at least make sure to rinse off any sand or excess sunscreen before your next use.

Is it OK to machine wash swimsuits?

Most swimsuits are at least delicately machine-washable, but that's a rougher way to get your suit clean. If you're going to throw your swimsuit in the washing machine, make sure you remove any cups from your bikini tops beforehand and use a mesh bag so they don't snag on other items in your wash. For a more gentle approach to cleaning your swimsuits, hand-wash them in the sink.

Meet our experts:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.