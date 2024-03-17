Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declares state of emergency in 11 counties after tornadoes, storms
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday declared a state of emergency in 11 counties battered by severe storms and tornadoes just a few days ago.
DeWine issued a proclamation Sunday, which requires state agencies to lend services and supplies to help the counties. The 11 counties in the governor's proclamation include:
Auglaize County
Crawford County
Darke County
Delaware County
Hancock County
Licking County
Logan County
Mercer County
Miami County
Richland County
Union County
Read More: Is tornado alley shifting into Ohio, greater Columbus area? Here's what you need to know
DeWine also activated the Ohio National Guard to help Logan County officials with the clean up on public property. A team was deployed to the county this morning, according to the governor’s office.
At least three people died when an EF3 tornado decimated areas around Indian Lake in Logan County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). As of 2 p.m. Sunday, officials in Logan County had not yet released the names of the three victims.
Eight confirmed tornadoes touched down in Ohio on Thursday, including one in Licking County, NWS investigators have found. The most damage was reported in Logan County, where authorities say more than 20 people were injured.
jlaird@dispatch.com
@LairdWrites
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: After Ohio tornadoes, DeWine declares emergency in 11 counties