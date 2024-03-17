Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declares state of emergency in 11 counties after tornadoes, storms

On Friday in Lewistown, surrounded by community donations, Gov. Mike DeWine spoke to media inside the Indian Lake High School gym after a tornado struck the area the night before.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday declared a state of emergency in 11 counties battered by severe storms and tornadoes just a few days ago.

DeWine issued a proclamation Sunday, which requires state agencies to lend services and supplies to help the counties. The 11 counties in the governor's proclamation include:

Auglaize County

Crawford County

Darke County

Delaware County

Hancock County

Licking County

Logan County

Mercer County

Miami County

Richland County

Union County

DeWine also activated the Ohio National Guard to help Logan County officials with the clean up on public property. A team was deployed to the county this morning, according to the governor’s office.

At least three people died when an EF3 tornado decimated areas around Indian Lake in Logan County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). As of 2 p.m. Sunday, officials in Logan County had not yet released the names of the three victims.

Eight confirmed tornadoes touched down in Ohio on Thursday, including one in Licking County, NWS investigators have found. The most damage was reported in Logan County, where authorities say more than 20 people were injured.

